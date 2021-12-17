A Wednesday morning ride along with a law enforcement officer opened this writer’s eyes on trafficking illegal immigrants.
We were enjoying a conversation along State Route 92, heading south, when a white Chevrolet Suburban breezed past, then swerved. The somewhat erratic driving drew the attention of the officer, who followed the suddenly speeding vehicle into Hereford.
At the intersection with Hereford Road, the office pulled the vehicle over, steering into the Post Office parking lot.
“Where are you headed?” asked the officer.
“Tucson,” replied the driver.
“Why are you heading south if you’re going to Tucson?” questioned the officer.
No answer.
After another 10 minutes of obvious evasion by the driver, the officer questioned the passenger.
“You’re here to pick up illegals, right?” asked the officer.
“I don’t know the details,” said the passenger.
This conversation is a daily occurrence according to the officer. Social media sites are advertising for drivers to pick up groups of illegal immigrants, paying $1,200 per person, to transport the group to Tucson or Phoenix.
“It’s mostly people from outside the area who are coming in, making the pickup, and dashing north,” said the officer.
This officer looks first at the license plate, checking to see if it’s a locally-purchased vehicle. Then at the registration, to determine if it’s expired. Then at the speed and handling of the vehicle.
“You would think that those who are doing this would be careful not to speed, and not to drive erratically, but believe it or not, that’s happening a lot,” the officer said.
•••
There are 27 homes and nine businesses participating in the Second Annual Light Up Sierra Vista Christmas decoration contest.
The contest started Dec. 11 and continues through Christmas Day.
Details are available at svachamber.com website, under the program and events menu. Look for “Light Up Sierra Vista.”
The site includes a map, identifying homes and businesses that are participating in the contest.
•••
It was bittersweet to hear that Mayor Rick Mueller won’t be seeking a fourth term in the November 2020 election.
His Honor will have an impressive list of accomplishment on his public service resume when he steps away from office next year. The most recent of which is the major improvement of the city’s West End, which has languished for generations until huge public infrastructure improvements were set in motion the past few years.
He’s also been a steady and influential hand dealing with Fort Huachuca. His military background and his familiarity with how the federal government works have helped this community earn numerous awards for its model relationship with the local post.
We could go on and on, and when his last days approach, this newspaper will certainly do an in-depth feature on his accomplishments.
We wish him all the best as he finishes off his decades-long commitment to public service to the benefit of Sierra Vista.