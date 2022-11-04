Once a golfer, always a golfer.
We were reminded of that reality for most who play or once played the sport in an email from Dick Atkinson this week.
He writes: “Regarding the recent $4.6 million grant for restoration of Camp Naco (aka Camp Newell); it's just a block or two from the (currently closed) Turquoise Valley Golf Course and hopefully will create some interest in a rebirth of golf not far from the coming new ‘tourist attraction.’ There was a time when business at (Turquoise Valley Golf Course) was thriving.”
• • •
Regardless of age, regardless of political bias, regardless of literally everything, if you’re looking for fast-paced entertainment, log into Twitter.
We realize that most people in this corner of Southern Arizona don’t “do Twitter.” Surveys tell us that far fewer than 10% of Cochise County residents have an account on the app.
At this moment, the app is absolutely entertaining for those who are willing to endure a variety of perspectives, don't get easily offended, and like to keep up with national news and events.
Yes, there is vitriol and insult. Yes, there are liberal viewpoints, conservative viewpoints, and just plain stupid viewpoints.
Yet the engagement is mesmerizing. Since the takeover of the company by ambitious entrepreneur Elon Musk, the platform has been like watching a car crash in real time. It’s somewhat horrific, but still you can’t take your eyes off the event. Friday’s mass firing of the Twitter staff by the new owner erupted with tweet after tweet, for and against the action.
But there’s more.
If you get bored with the ever-changing flurry of tweets on one subject, jump to another. This columnist rarely posts on the platform. Something about insecurity, preferring anonymity and outright fear of hurt feelings keeps my fingers off the keyboard on Twitter.
That doesn’t mean it’s not fun to waste a few minutes each day keeping up with the comments.
• • •
We’ve steered clear of the outright endorsement of candidates this season. The role of community newspapers has changed over the years, and this publication is no exception. There was a day when newspapers aggressively presented endorsements, if for no other reason than to offer readers insight.
Some took it, others left it, but either way it was clear where the local journal stood on issues and candidates.
Society has changed dramatically since those days. Social media is now a daily function with lots of commentary on candidates. The role of the newspaper has changed, and readers assume a publication’s bias despite its endorsements. Fewer readers consider the newspaper as the sole source of community information, which makes an endorsement less impactful.
This newspaper strives for accuracy and objectivity in our presentation, until there is crisis.
The recent front page editorial was positioned on purpose and somewhat reminiscent of the age when newspaper opinions were effective at shaping the community conscience.
That was the intent.
Today in Cochise County, many recognize that the current leadership of the Board of Supervisors prefers chaos and controversy over sincere public service. Ideology is defeating common sense. Fear and conspiracy have replaced trust and confidence.
Let’s not forget that when the current “leadership” faces the electorate in 2024.
Got something to say?