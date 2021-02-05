While discussing the idiocy of the stock market in recent weeks, we were reminded by a friend of how crazy the Dutch were during the “Tulip Bulb Bubble” in the mid-1600s.
If you haven’t been following, social media “investors” drove the stock price for GameStop to more than $400 last week, from its previous valuation of about $18. GameStop is the brick-and-mortar retailer selling video games, systems like Xbox and PlayStation, and all the accessories that accompany that hobby.
For weeks leading up to the sudden jump in its stock price, GameStop was generally regarded by the established investors on Wall Street as something of a dinosaur. The need for a retail store was slowly dying as more and more “gamers” bought what they needed online.
Then daily investors and social media got involved.
WallStreetBets, a forum on the Reddit online platform, began pushing amateur investors to put their money into GameStop shares. Within a few days, the company’s share price skyrocketed, resulting in huge profits for those who followed the advice espoused in the Reddit forum. Established hedge fund companies and professional investors — including several notable Wall Street firms — bet against the rising stock price and lost tidy sums of money when the share price kept climbing.
Melvin Capital Management, a $12.5 billion hedge fund with offices on Wall Street, reported it lost 53 percent of its investments in January, largely due to bad bets on the GameStop share price. The company has since told its investors that it has dramatically “de-risked” its portfolio.
All this comes back to a lesson that was learned in the early 1600s in the Netherlands.
The Dutch tulip bulb market bubble, also known as “tulipmania,” was one of the most famous market bubbles and crashes of all time. It happened in Holland, a few decades after tulips were first imported to Western Europe from Turkey.
In 1634, the rage among the Dutch to possess tulip bulbs was so great that the ordinary industry of the country was neglected, and the population, even to its lowest income earners, embarked in the tulip trade.
A single bulb could be worth as much as 4,000 or even 5,500 “florins.” That means that the best of tulips cost upward of $750,000 in today’s money. By 1636, the demand for the tulip trade was so large that markets were established on the Stock Exchange of Amsterdam, in Rotterdam, Harlem, and other towns.
It seemed like the sky was the limit for the price of tulip bulbs — until it wasn’t.
People began buying tulips with leverage and bought more than they could afford. By the end of 1637, prices began to fall and never looked back.
A large part of this rapid decline was driven by the fact that people had purchased bulbs on credit, hoping to repay their loans when they sold their bulbs for a profit. But once prices started their decline, holders were forced to sell their bulbs at any price and to declare bankruptcy in the process.
Apparently some of our Wall Street friends never learned this lesson.