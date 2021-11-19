Who isn’t excited to turn left on Fry Boulevard?
The announcement this week that motorists driving through the construction project west of Carmichael Street can now access streets, driveways and businesses on their left side is a brief glimpse of good things to come.
We’re clinging to the dream that is scheduled for completion in January. That’s when the street renovation will be completed, providing more space for pedestrians and bicyclists, more green space and a generally inviting appearance on the city’s West End.
Kudos to the businesses that have hung in there during this arduous project. We’re pointing at you Julie and Sammy’s Ice Cream Shop, and you Landmark Restaurant, and you Subway, and all the businesses still hanging the “open” sign, despite the impact on traffic.
•••
The home “management” encouraged adopting a pet.
Heeding the call of local officials who are pleading with people to pick out a rescue pet and reduce the overcrowding at the Nancy J. Brua shelter, we decided it was time for Scoobie to come and live in our home.
Old people and puppies are not a good mix.
Scoobie is now part of a “brood” of dogs who don’t like being bored. Nothing is off limits. Neatly arranged fake flowers are “food.” The rose garden is the perfect place to begin digging a hole to China. Pillows were made to be torn apart with goose-downing strewn about. The carpeting is a smoother surface for pooping.
Still, we know we’re making a difference, and you should consider making a difference, too.
The local animal shelter is desperately overcrowded. Arleen Garcia, the shelter manager and all-around pet lover, has tried creating price incentives, extended hours and other ideas to get more people interested in taking home a pet.
It’s not going so well.
“There have been adoptions, but not as many as I had hoped. We have a few more empty kennels, but more pets are still coming in than are going out,” Ms. Garcia said recently.
This region, as it has demonstrated in the past, is composed of generous people. We give money to charities, we give food to food pantries, we step up when it’s needed most.
Right now, it’s needed most. If you can find it in your heart, consider taking a trip to the animal shelter soon. We’re confident once you see the faces of these sheltered pets, it’s well worth the effort to restore your rose garden!
•••
The ultimate insult is sometimes a sarcastic compliment.
Such is the case in Scottsdale, which will host the first “SatanCon,” a three-day event scheduled to take place February 11-13, 2022.
Organizers are planning talks and presentations that discuss the various campaigns championed by The Satanic Temple. The group will also focus on “…psychiatric abuse, addiction recovery, and building support for TST’s after-school club.”
Scottsdale was selected as the site after city leaders were successful in rejecting an attempt by Satanic followers to open a council meeting with an invocation. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the City did not discriminate against the group in denying its request.
Lucien Greaves, co-founder and spokesperson for The Satanic Temple, said, “In addition to creating a community for our members, SatanCon serves as an expression of our good will toward the city of Scottsdale, despite the perplexing and unfortunate ruling against us which defied precedent and common sense.”
