There’s nothing quite like the frustration of a traffic stop on Interstate 10. We’re not talking about being pulled over by Officer Friendly for speeding or erratic driving.
We’re talking stop-and-go at speeds ranging from 30 to 60 miles an hour for what seems like an interminable period of time, even if its only for a few minutes.
That’s when sailors would be proud of our mastery of obscenities and our theatrics behind the wheel would win us an Oscar.
That was the case Friday at midday when an oversized load of what appeared to be the bucket of a monster earthmover stopped traffic at the Cienega Bridge heading west toward Tucson on I-10.
The line of vehicles instantly stretched for miles, with some drivers weaving between lanes hoping to get past the delay quickly.
No such luck.
It took a half hour or more to get the load safely onto the other side of the bridge.
The frustration? Knowing that you have no alternative other than to sit, and wait.
At least it’s February, not June, when temperatures would cook food on your car hood.
• • •
Ready for Valentine’s Day?
Here’s a few ideas.
We’re not talking conventional gifts like roses and candy. We’re not talking a dinner date or even a movie.
A quick scan of the internet will allow us to find truly unique, and sometimes frightening, gifts for our significant other.
Like, underwear built for two. That’s right, for less than $20 you can buy a pair of “fundies” that allow you and your special other to achieve true togetherness. The added benefit? Less laundry.
Or, edible underwear, featuring beef jerky (yuk!). The brief-making process has three distinct steps, including seasoning some ground beef, creating sheets of jerky, the cutting the sheets into panties. The recipe calls for hooking the panties together with Slim Jims, which add to the flavor.
If you think that goes too far, consider his-and-her bottle openers, available on Amazon for just $10.99.
• • •
If weird just isn’t your thing, consider going expensive.
The most expensive Valentine’s Day gifts?
According to the CNBC website, you can spend $3,500 on a bottle of crystal amphora, which comes in a container that features 16,500 Swarovski stones.
Or, a $9,650 cell phone, manufactured by Vertu, which features the same hand-stitched leather found in the interior of a Ferrari sports car.
Then there’s the Fendi 24-carat gold python handbag, for a mere $36,000. Some may be a bit disappointed, however, because the actual bag is only dipped in 24-carat gold, it’s not actually made of gold.
If you’re more the adventurous type, consider sending your loved one on a North Pole dogsled expedition at the bargain basement price of $51,184! The trip begins in Longyearbyen, Norway, with polar explorers leading the way. You’ll travel by helicopter from Longyearbyen to the edge of the polar ice pack and spend the next two weeks sledding up to the North Pole.
Whatever you decide to do for Valentine’s Day, we hope this space provided a humble reminder that it’s important to make your significant other feel special on that day!
Got something to say? Send us your comments at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.