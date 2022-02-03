The inevitable is often bittersweet.
Each of us know our time on this Earth will end, though we don’t know when. How we choose to deal with that reality sometimes defines how we are remembered.
The recent death of two upstanding local men who were intimately tied to the development of Sierra Vista leaves many with bittersweet emotions for those who knew them.
David Grieshop died Jan. 27. Though his military and corporate careers were remarkable, his contributions to the community will long be remembered. Grieshop was passionate about water conservation, serving on a city environmental commission that recommended initiatives to the council.
His influence on that commission established construction standards in the community that put Sierra Vista on the national map as the first city to incorporate federally-recognized water conservation standards. He was an avid supporter of this newspaper, serving on the Reader Advisory Board, and often contributed ideas on content.
We’ll never forget Dave’s story about his courtship of his future wife, Midge. When stationed at Fort Huachuca, Grieshop recounted he would fly low and “buzz” a property where he knew Midge was staying, just to make sure he caught her attention.
Gene Fenstermacher also died recently and his contributions to the community have left a legacy.
Most notably, Fenstermacher worked with legislators to exempt military veterans from state income tax. That legislation was passed two years ago, thanks in part to Fenstermacher’s efforts and the political skill of Rep. Gail Griffin.
He was an active supporter of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista and an aggressive advocate for ensuring the viability of Fort Huachuca. Like Grieshop, Fenstermacher was an avid advocate for water conservation and aquifer recharge to restore and maintain the sustainability of the aquifer and the San Pedro River, an issue of importance to the post.
The death of both men was inevitable and a reality of life. As Grieshop’s obituary states, “ … life goes on.”
The contributions of these men to the community and their lasting legacies have made this community a better place to live.
• • •
Any doubts that the local spread of COVID-19 is a real thing were put to rest on Monday. Federal health officials have dispatched a team of 15 medical providers and support staff from the National Disaster Medical System to temporarily help Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista battle a COVID-19 surge.
Personnel include physicians, advanced health care professionals, nurses, a respiratory therapist and a paramedic who will serve for the next two weeks. As of Wednesday in Cochise County, there were 164 newly reported COVID-19 cases and three newly reported COVID-19 deaths. The seven-day average for daily cases was 277.
• • •
It's been an enjoyable two weeks with the Thunderbirds in town. The group ended its visit to the community Thursday, concluding with one last exercise that offered inspiration and awe at the precision of the crew.
Some may have been bothered by the jet noise each morning and afternoon, but most — if measured by the support expressed on social media — appreciated the exhibition.
We hope the Thunderbirds make Sierra Vista a "habit" in the years to come!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.