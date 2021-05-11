Do you believe in UFOs?
National news of late has been filled with stories surrounding Unidentified Flying Objects. It begins with the credible — an upcoming inquiry by a government watchdog on how the Defense Department handles reports of UFOs — to the less believable — a grandmother in England who claims to have been abducted by aliens 52 times in her life.
Some of this may be the awareness created by “National Paranormal Day,” which was celebrated May 3. Some of it may be a resurgence of interest legitimized by the Navy’s release last year of three videos they say show “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” the code word for UFOs.
In Arizona there were more than 3,000 reports of UFO sightings in 2020, with just a handful from Cochise County, according a recent report in the Arizona Republic. The only report in Herald/Review archives dates to 2015, when a Sierra Vista resident said she sighted “a huge, bright light” hovering over Fort Huachuca. She’s sure it wasn’t the blimp that’s often tethered overhead. The light was too big and too bright for that. It was unexplainable.
For a time, the local library would host a gathering of the Mutual UFO Network, a group inviting people to discuss strange sightings and headed by Jerry Kaiser of Willcox.
We wait and see whether this familiar fad continues to grow, or withers as it has in the past.
We have to wonder whether the cost of the pandemic to the local restaurant scene has been completely paid.
Two notable question marks are The Golden Corral and the International House of Pancakes, both on State Route 92 in Sierra Vista. These restaurants closed when the pandemic started and haven’t reopened since. Corporate websites haven’t offered any updates, and like the Outback Steakhouse, we’re wondering if it’s the end of the road for these local franchises.
An email from “ccrandle” made a request to develop a sidewalk on Sierra Vista’s West End.
The email states: “I’m hoping that the street that has no sidewalks and zero space to walk past the side of the road where the white fog line is will be fixed at Carmichael south of Busby. There is zero room for any walking at all.”
We put it out there, let’s see if anything happens.
The idea of developing a minor-league level baseball stadium in Sierra Vista to attract a few games every year played by the Cochise College Apaches has apparently been floated previously, but little has been done.
We think it would be a great idea for the college and the community.
It’s great that fans have a comparably close proximity to quality baseball games by driving to Douglas if they presently want to watch the team.
Offering a few games in Sierra Vista would inspire local interest and would draw as many, or more, fans to a few of the games.
We hope this idea finds traction.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com