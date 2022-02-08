Respectful of those who don’t believe masks are an effective method for combating the COVID virus, we were a bit surprised last weekend when the greeter at Walmart pulled us over and offered KN95 face coverings.
Add it to the collection.
The glovebox now contains a “gator” neck, mouth and nose covering, a blue paper mask, a mask featuring the logo of an NFL football team, and now, the KN95 mask.
We’re beginning to think it makes a fashion statement, depending which venue you enter. It’s OK, for example, to don pajama pants and wear the blue paper mask when going to the grocery store. You’re acceptable wearing the gator if you’re in the workplace, and of course there’s no problem wearing your logo mask when you are with your buddies watching the football game.
Those covered by the KN95 mask are too cool for school when shopping at Walmart.
• • •
Last week’s reference to a Facebook group as the source for negative comments among residents about the renovation of Fry Boulevard on the West End drew the ire of Bill Riordan, a longtime newspaper reader.
“ ’Chit-Chat Sierra Vista’ can be a harbor for a minority of massive misinformation and unfounded negative sentiment. Coming from a professional journalist, it was a shock to see The Herald/Review assign credibility to the onslaught of negativity, in that forum, directed towards the West Side improvements!”
Point taken, Mr. Riordan, although we’re not sure reporting the existence of the comments is the same as giving the comments “credibility.”
It’s true, even Facebook confesses that its forums can foster misinformation. That’s also the case regarding West End comments on Chit-Chat Sierra Vista, where some of those empowered with the opportunity to contribute their two cents presented outright falsehoods to support their opinion.
What can’t be denied, however, is the overall tenor of the conversation, which was decidedly negative, irrespective of the accuracy.
• • •
A bit of trivia for your football party on Sunday.
For those gearing up for the Big Game on Sunday, we’re struck by the idea that the visiting team will be playing as the home team.
Wha?
The game’s “home team” designation alternates each year between the AFC and NFC, meaning the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals are the home team this year and will choose which uniforms they will wear on Sunday. Last year NFC champion Tampa Bay was the home team. No matter which uniforms the Bengals wear, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is the utmost priority for a franchise that has won zero Super Bowls in the team’s history.
Cincinnati is one of 12 NFL teams that don’t have any Big Game titles on the resume. To date, the Bengals have appeared in and lost two of the Big Games, with their most recent appearance in 1988.
The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, have appeared in three bowls, and taken home the trophy one time, in 2000, when they beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16.
The Rams are the only franchise to win conference championships while representing three different cities, including Cleveland in 1945, Los Angeles in 1951 and 2022, and St. Louis in 1999.
Finally, depending which website you choose, buying a ticket to the Big Game will cost $6,642 on the NFL Ticket Exchange or $5,250 on Vivid Seats.
