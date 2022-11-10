Ah, the prospect of a three-day weekend. One of the rare instances when Veterans Day, which is observed on Nov. 11 each year, falls on a day that extends the weekend. Next year, when it’s on a Saturday, the federal government will designate the same day — Friday — as the observance. In 2024, a leap year, it will fall on a Monday. After that, Veterans Day will be “… a day off” during the work week for the following three years.
The nuance of when Veterans Day happens has history. In 1968, when Congress passed the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act,” veterans were honored at the convenience of the calendar. The first Veterans Day under the new law was Monday, Oct. 25, 1971; confusion ensued, and many states continued to observe the holiday on its original date.
“In 1975, after it became evident that the actual date of Veterans Day carried historical and patriotic significance to many Americans, President Gerald Ford signed a new law returning the observation of Veterans Day to November 11th beginning in 1978. If November 11 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the federal government observes the holiday on the previous Friday or following Monday, respectively,” states the website History.com.
As much as most of us treasure the prospect of extending the weekend, it’s more important that we understand and appreciate what this day is all about.
Of course, it’s about veterans and active military personnel. Their service, their sacrifice, their commitment, and their courage — just to name a few traits that deserve our admiration.
More than that, the history of this day is about world peace. The date is recognized as the end of “The Great War,” even though the Treaty of Versailles was formally signed on June 28, 1919. Nonetheless, the armistice date of Nov. 11, 1918, has remained in the public imagination as the date that marked the end of the conflict. Today we refer to the conflict as World War I.
Somewhere between 9 million and 11 million military personnel died during the war. To put that in perspective, about 407,000 Americans died in World War II, and just more than 58,000 soldiers died in Vietnam.
After the carnage ended, with more than 20 million civilians and soldiers killed, the leaders of European nations and U.S. President Woodrow Wilson agreed to proclaim Armistice Day, recognizing the “ … eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” as the end of “… the war to end all wars.” On June 4, 1926, Congress passed a resolution that the “recurring anniversary of (November 11, 1918) should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.”
In 1954, after lobbying efforts by veterans’ service organizations, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the 1938 act that had made Armistice Day a holiday, striking the word “Armistice” in favor of “Veterans.”
We’re not selling our veterans and active military personnel short. Less than one-half of 1% of all Americans are currently serving in uniform, and the total number of veterans and those currently serving is about 7% of the U.S. population of about 332 million.
Veterans and those now enlisted are special people and they certainly deserve our respect, our appreciation and admiration for their service and sacrifice.
With that in mind, let’s also remember the original intent of this observance, which recognized the valuable role of our military and its veterans, but also sought to be a reminder of our shared hope for world peace.