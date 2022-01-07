Friday we noted the number shopping carts found at various locations around the community, and posed questions to our readers on who gets the job of collecting them and returning them to local stores.
Three readers responded.
At the top of the list is Ned Letto, who reported the “patrol volunteers” affiliated with the Sierra Vista Police Department have the duty of collecting errant carts around the community.
“This week alone, the patrol volunteers have recovered and returned 23 shopping carts from around Sierra Vista,” Letto emailed. “An example of how far these carts travel is a Food City shopping cart (was) recovered on Thursday from the Food Mart on 7th and Theater.”
Cpl. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department also pointed, with appreciation, to the work of the volunteers. He credited Letto for picking up 18 of the carts on his own last week.
If you encounter a cart and a SVPD Patrol Volunteer isn’t handy, Rebecca Hildebrand has a solution to get the cart returned.
“You will find a phone number on the cart, call it and the company will come get the cart.”
Our community can be proud of that it has people who willingly give of their time to accomplish all sorts of tasks that are rarely feted or appreciated. The SVPD Patrol Volunteers are an example of that.
• • •
News out of Bisbee has the Copper Queen Hotel in better standing. The landmark in Old Bisbee was slated to go up for auction last month until an unknown party stepped up and paid back taxes to keep it off the selling block.
Thanks to “retired” news source Fred Miller for the tip. Miller just recently stepped away from the ‘tender job at Café Roka in Bisbee, where he was a fixture for many years.
He publishes a popular newsletter, The Bisbee Wire, which always includes inside information on the comings and goings in that city.
His most recent letter also announced Los Hermanos Mexican Food is opening at 123 Arizona St., the site of the former Beto's across from the demolished city hall in the Warren district. They have house-made chorizo and barbacoa in addition to many vegan options.
For information on “ ... the Wire,” reach out to Fred at bisbeewire@gmail.com.
• • •
The shortage of available workers is hitting home, at least in Sierra Vista. Within the past few weeks local restaurants have been dealing with severe staff shortages. We don’t want to hurt the businesses by naming them, but there have been several closures due to a lack of available people to work.
At one restaurant, the manager was one of three people in the entire building serving customers earlier this week. Of course, that’s when a mob of people came through the front door and the poor guy was quickly overwhelmed by customers. He literally lost track of who ordered what and began calling out menu items to see who was getting that meal.
It’s just another reason to be kind, patient and generous to your waiter, waitress, server and staff when you go to a local restaurant.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com