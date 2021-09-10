Volunteers save Cochise County taxpayers more than $1 million a year.
A phone call to Sheriff Mark Dannels discovered that fact. The phone call was made after spotting a fleet of the Sheriff’s vehicles parked near a local funeral home. A reporter’s instincts took over, wondering whether there had been a tragedy, perhaps a longtime member of the force had passed, or some other reason for the ubiquitous presence of so many squad cars.
“Those are volunteers who are escorting a veteran to the cemetery or the church,” Dannels replied to the inquiry. “Our agency is required by Arizona law to provide an escort at the funeral for a veteran.”
Instead of pulling deputies off patrol duties, Dannels relies on his volunteer Sheriff’s Assist Team to perform the service.
“If we had to pay for that service from taxpayer funds, it would cost at least $550,000 each year,” he said. “Instead, our volunteers step up and really help out.”
It’s the same story for the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team. This is another group of active volunteers who risk life and limb to track down missing hikers, rescue people caught in monsoon storms and perform other essential and timely services that would otherwise require on-duty Sheriff’s deputies to accomplish.
Earlier this year this team was dispatched after a 77-year old woman was washed off a river bank after a heavy rainstorm. Search and Rescue volunteers raced to the scene and didn’t leave until the woman was found, buried up to her neck in mud but alive, a long distance from where she fell in the rushing waters.
“They save taxpayers another half-million dollars or more every year,” Dannels said. “And, they train on their own time and get called out at odd hours and really make a big difference for our county.”
Volunteers are making a difference in Cochise County, for the services they perform and the tax dollars they save.
• • •
How do you spell Veterans’ Memorial Park. Is it Veterans Memorial Park (as listed on the city website)? Is it Veteran’s Memorial Park, or is it spelled the way we stated in the first sentence of this paragraph?
Grammatically, we favor option number two, without an apostrophe before or after the “s.” After all, if the apostrophe appears, it signals possession. After the “n” and before the “s” indicates singular possession – a single veteran owns the park. After the “s” and the apostrophe represents collective ownership – so a group of veterans own the park.
We prefer to think that the park founders who named the spot were more interested in being inclusive and honoring those who have served in the military.
Or were they?
If you look at the nameplate at the entrance to the park, just off Fry Boulevard, the sign clearly states Veterans’ Park, meaning the facility is “possessed” by veterans.
Whatever the correct or intended name, the city’s premiere location for lots of local celebrations is a tribute to those who have served, and a great place to enjoy the community, it’s natural setting and the beauty of this area.
With those characteristics in mind, we’re looking forward to all the celebrations planned beginning with Oktoberfest (Sept. 18), Art in the Park (Oct. 2-3), and lots of other activities at the local park.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.