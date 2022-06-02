If you live in Southern California, prepare for short showers and brown lawns.
Wednesday, the largest water district in the Golden State set forth new rules that have prompted restrictions on when residents can water their lawns and gardens. State officials are urging people to limit showers to not more than five minutes and stop taking baths, which consume an estimated 2.5 times as much water.
Those who don’t comply with the new rules will receive a warning, followed by escalating fines for each subsequent violation, officials said. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power plans to ramp up patrols to look for people violating rules or wasting water.
Not on the list, at least for now, are swimming pools (which average 14,000 to 18,000 gallons of water), golf courses and agriculture.
Instead, LADWP plans to restrict nearly everyone in the city of L.A. to two-day-a-week watering at only eight minutes per station per day, or two 15 minute-cycles per watering day for sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles. Residents will be assigned watering days based on their addresses: Monday and Friday for odd addresses and Thursday and Sunday for even ones. No watering will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. regardless of the watering days.
We bring this to your attention as something of a wake-up call. California is not alone in its challenges with water. Arizona and Cochise County may face a similar future if drought conditions persist, and we don’t adhere to common-sense conservation efforts.
Even Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recognizes the issue. He’s in Israel this week to continue investigation of a plan he mentioned in his State of the State address in January. During those remarks he called for a $1 billion investment in a desalination plant that would be constructed in Mexico. The governor has his eye on the Sea of Cortez, or the Gulf of California, bordered by the west coast of Mexico and the Baja California peninsula.
Israel’s desalination plants not only reversed that country’s drought — it created a water surplus. The Sorek desalination plant in Israel provides enough drinking water for 1.2 million people a day.
• • •
If you think gas prices are high right now, prepare for the worst.
Crude oil prices jumped to a more than two-month high this week after the European Union approved a plan to ban most Russian oil imports for its invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, China is showing signs of easing its COVID-19 lockdowns – meaning even less oil will be available on the world market.
Global commodity experts are predicting gas will hit $6 a gallon nationwide by Labor Day. Tuesday’s national average was $4.62, which is 45 cents more than a month ago and $1.58 more than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
The current high gas prices didn’t appear to impact travel during the recently completed Memorial Day weekend. AAA reported more than 35 million travelers took to the highway, representing the second highest number of road warriors since 2019.
• • •
We want to remind our readers that we’re not out of fire season yet. All we need to do is look east, to New Mexico, where abnormally dry, warm conditions and strong winds have fueled wildfires that have burned more than 600,000 acres across the state. The most destructive fires have burned for nearly two months, consuming more than 315,000 acres — an area about the size of the city of Los Angeles.
Known as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, the wildfires have forced evacuations from mostly rural communities in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
We don’t want that to happen here, but we still have a few weeks until we hope monsoon arrives. Until then, don’t burn, don’t park on road shoulders with a hot car, keep your property clean and don’t throw burning butts out the car window.
Think like Smokey Bear!
