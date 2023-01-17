Seems hard to believe but it will be two years this week since COVID-19 arrived in the United States. Hard to believe because it seems like we’ve been living with the disease for much longer.

On Jan. 19, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a 35-year-old man who returned to his home near Seattle after traveling to Wuhan, China, checked into an urgent care clinic after he saw reports of the outbreak.

