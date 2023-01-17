Seems hard to believe but it will be two years this week since COVID-19 arrived in the United States. Hard to believe because it seems like we’ve been living with the disease for much longer.
On Jan. 19, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a 35-year-old man who returned to his home near Seattle after traveling to Wuhan, China, checked into an urgent care clinic after he saw reports of the outbreak.
He was experiencing a cough, fever, nausea and vomiting, and two days later he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was hospitalized and his condition grew worse as he developed pneumonia. Ten days later, he had recovered and was released.
How the world has changed.
By early 2022, 68.1 million cases and 855,000 deaths had been reported in the U.S. alone. More than 335 million people have contracted the virus worldwide, and 5.5 million have died from it.
• • •
Good news for Juan Ciscomani, newly-elected congressman representing most of Cochise County.
He’s been appointed to the House Appropriations Committee, which writes the spending bills for Congress. He’s sitting with the majority party (Republicans) on the committee and even though he’s a new player at the capital, Ciscomani will have a voice in how money gets spent on the border and by the military, two areas he has pledged to prioritize.
His press release on the appointment followed the party line, emphasizing “fiscal responsibility,” as the most important task this session.
• • •
The water crisis has hit home near Scottsdale where more than 2,000 homes known as the Rio Verde Foothills subdivision are dependent on water being brought in by truck.
“On Jan. 1, the city of Scottsdale, which gets the majority of its water from the Colorado River, cut off Rio Verde Foothills from the municipal water supply that it has relied on for decades,” reports The Washington Post. “The result is a disorienting and frightening lack of certainty about how residents will find enough water as their tanks run down in coming weeks, with a bitter political feud impacting possible solutions.”
Since the city’s decision to cut off the community, water prices have almost tripled. Many private wells have gone dry as the water table has fallen by hundreds of feet in some places after years of drought.
For the past several years, some residents have sought to form their own water district that would allow the community to buy water from elsewhere in the state and import what they need, more than 100 acre-feet of water per year. Another group prefers enlisting a Canadian private utility company, Epcor, to supply the community, as it does with neighboring areas. But political disputes have so far foiled both approaches.
Residents of the subdivision have started signing up for gym memberships to take showers and they haul dirty clothes to laundromats. Police have received reports of people urinating outside.
Water costs have soared, with residents reporting more than $1,300 a month for about 10,000 gallons of the resource.
Douglas area residents have taken a positive step toward preventing this kind of nightmare by approving referendum to create an Active Management Area in the Nov. 8, 2022, election.
The new AMA would join the five existing AMAs formed after the Groundwater Management Act of 1980, which gives the Arizona Department of Water Resources responsibility for administering groundwater regulation if the proposition passes. In addition to prohibiting new irrigation, AMAs require farmers, municipalities and industrial operations to conserve groundwater.