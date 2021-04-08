For those who don’t know, the Herald/Review has a board of volunteers who serve as our advisors. These men and women live in the community and provide insight and constructive criticism on what we do well and what we need to improve on.
The “Reader’s Advisory Board” was first formed decades ago by former publisher Phil Vega and some of its members have served as volunteers for just about as long as the board has existed.
The group gathers regularly and has been instrumental in providing honest feedback on how we present articles, express opinions, even how the paper is designed. All of the members share at least one thing in common — they love newspapers.
Bill Lewis, who recently passed away, was a longtime member of the board. His recently-published obituary, penned by his wife Gail Thompson-Lewis, expresses his fondness for the Herald.
“Wherever we lived, Bill never missed reading our local newspaper with his carefully planned breakfast which he made.”
We appreciate all of our volunteer review board members, and especially enjoyed the contributions offered by Bill. His contributions won’t be forgotten.
***
If you haven’t checked out the Herald’s podcast, you’re missing out.
“The Daily Chirp” is a delight to listen to when you’re in your car, when your doing chores, or otherwise have a few minutes to catch up on a featured local news story.
Just like other professional podcasts, this one isn’t put together in a backroom where we keep the chickens. The presentation is top-quality and the stories are all local. Each broadcast is about 15 minutes, which for many people in the area, is about how long it takes to get to work.
Don’t miss out. You can subscribe to “The Daily Chirp” for free at wherever you get your podcasts.
***
Remember when it was a “thing” to go streaking?
Younger readers in the audience may be unfamiliar with the fad. In the mid-1970s going “streaking” was all the rage. College kids would streak through dorms, even classrooms, to get a laugh. Streakers became so common at professional sports venues that national television broadcasters made it a policy to cut to commercial or completely avoid showing the disruption on air.
We were reminded of the prank this week when Phoenix police arrested a 21-year old man who was running naked down I-10. He later admitted he was on drugs.
It didn’t take drugs 40 years ago, especially if you were a college kid. Running naked through a public place was a gag, not so much a criminal offense.
The two most well-known incidents of streaking?
Lady Godiva in the 13th Century, when according to legend, Lady Godiva’s husband told her the only way he would not raise taxes for the citizens of Coventry was if she rode her horse naked through its streets. She did and he didn’t.
Next, and more recently, in the spring of 1974 when hundreds of spectators gathered on Speedway at the University of Texas to watch an upcoming “streak-in.” Later the same evening, a streaker with a cowboy hat and boots ran on by. The fad had begun.
