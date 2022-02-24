We have at least one cat advocate in the audience.
That was confirmed earlier this week after receiving an email explaining why the practice of declawing these furry friends is barbaric.
Our state lawmakers are advancing a bill through the Legislature that would outlaw the procedure. House Bill 2224, sponsored by Rep. Amish Shah, a Phoenix Democrat, has received bipartisan support so far, passing out of the House Government and Elections committee on a 10-3 vote earlier this month.
Veterinarians would be required to keep records of every exception to the law and those that violate provisions would be subject to penalties.
It’s a good idea, wrote our reader, Donna Ramaeker.
“I have adopted several cats over the years from our animal shelter. The first time that I adopted, I had them also declawed along with spayed and neutered.
“No one told me how horrible the procedure was or what it involved, so I thought it was just routine. Then I watched how the poor little things sat on their paws tucked under them when I brought them home. How sad and how cruel is that! They are innocent little creatures dependent on us to take care of them. If veterinarians won't do something to stop this cruel and inhumane procedure than I'm so thankful our government will! I certainly hope they follow through with this,” she writes.
Declawing was common in the U.S. veterinary community in the '80s and only started to become taboo around the early '90s. Dr. Steven Hansen, president and CEO of the Arizona Humane Society, performed declaw surgeries himself when he started out as a veterinarian.
He sees things differently now. Hansen spoke during the committee meeting on HB 2224 and related first-hand experiences on the cruelty of the practice.
We will keep you posted on whether this bill gets through the Legislature and lands on the governor’s desk.
• • •
The school district discussion on dress code is a fascinating study in our changing mores. This week the committee appointed by the school board has started a broad discussion on what staff should be prohibited from wearing to school.
We hope that effort is successful and doesn’t inspire unnecessary controversy.
What we’re talking about is “ … remember when?”
Anyone who watches “period” television shows, telling stories from the 1960s and later, will see characters dressed much differently than today.
This author is so old, we came from a day when girls were forbidden to wear pants to high school and dresses had to reach the knee.
In the workplace, the “IBM” look was standard, with a dark tie and white shirt for men.
Today’s workplace, including schools, is much more casual.
We’re not saying it’s a bad thing, just different.
Of course, any modern dress code will now have to incorporate policies on where piercings are allowed, or not. How abundant and the location of tattoos, and possibly whether unnatural hair colors are permitted.
It’s a much different time and promises to be even more different in the future.
Tomorrow’s dress code might debate the characteristics of an avatar attending online classes in a virtual school!
