Regardless of the envy some in colder climates might harbor, residents of Cochise County know cold.
We wake up to freezing temperatures every morning during the winter months, waiting for the sun to shed its warmth by mid-afternoon. When that burning orb sets and nightfall arrives, that’s when some of us turn to unconventional ways to generate heat.
Firefighters will tell you that old space heaters are one cause that can lead to a devastating fire.
That’s why we were pleased to see a recent article in the Herald/Review promoting a heater exchange program in Bisbee. Out with the old, unsafe space heaters, and in with the new, safer space heaters.
Only one problem.
Writes Bisbee resident Lindsay Koehler: “Today's page 6 article about Bisbee's space heater exchange program unfortunately didn't stress that only residents of Bisbee and Naco are eligible for the swap.
“We at Old Bisbee Firewise, Step Up Bisbee/Naco and the Bisbee Fire Department are happy to share our promotional materials, information and experience with the exchange program with any Sierra Vista organizations who might be able to duplicate it, but cannot extend the program to residents not in our target area.
“However, we'd love to see more Arizonans trade up to safer space heaters.
“Perhaps a callout in your column challenging SV organizations to start similar programs could motivate them?”
We agree with Lindsay! If you live in Sierra Vista, Benson, Willcox, Douglas or anywhere in between and want to learn more about starting a community program to swap out old space heaters, send an email to Lindsay at: lindsaykoehler@aol.com.
***
Saturday morning was a sight for sore eyes. Volunteers gathered at the old and former Ideal car dealership in Sierra Vista where they picked up bags of presents to be distributed to local families.
About 215 families — some 628 kids — will have a better Christmas thanks to the efforts of these volunteers.
At the center of Saturday’s short-term chaos was Jody Klein, former Cochise County administrator and a strong member of the San Pedro Kiwanis, who annually stage the stocking stuffer program.
Klein’s organizational skills are amazing.
He divides the long list of families first by location, then within that group he prepares lists based on proximity. Those delivering the presents never have to venture too far to find the next family waiting for their bag of gifts.
When volunteers arrive Saturday morning, Klein has the bags laid out so the last delivery goes into the vehicle first, and the first delivery is conveniently located near the door.
The stocking stuffers program has been in existence for 35 years, and we’re guessing Klein and his crew of elves have been doing it about that long.
***
One problem with online shopping.
Buying something online almost always results in some sort of survey in your mailbox.
Email after email asking for our opinion soon gets to be tiring. Instead of believing that the merchants wants our honest opinion, we can’t help but feel that our survey results is being mashed together with millions of other responses.
Do retailers really need to know my opinion shortly after I’ve received their product?
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com