Politicians may have to think outside the box.
If legislation introduced last week by Phoenix Republican Sen. Steve Kaiser finds footing, the traditional method of campaigning for political offices will change.
Sen. Kaiser has put forth a bill to ban political signs from street corners, roadsides and other public rights of way. Politicians would have to find other ways to create name notoriety.
Of course, getting fellow members of the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs to go along won’t be an easy task. Already there are politicians at the state capital who are arguing the initiative is an attack on free speech.
We would guess, however, that voters — the people who put politicians in office — would strongly support banning signs. They would prefer not to be inundated with political messages at every intersection. They would prefer viewing a natural landscape rather than a field filled with who to vote for in the upcoming election.
Voters will also feel less guilt about putting more trash into the landfill when political signs are uprooted at the end of a campaign.
Call it a purely populist effort by Sen. Kaiser to propose legislation that, as he puts it, “ … the people want.” In this case, however, forcing politicians to find other ways to get their message out might not be such a bad idea.
• • •
Sen Kaiser’s legislation is another example of proposing a common sense law. These are initiatives that in simple terms make good sense and benefit voters, but are vehemently opposed by some politicians.
Another example is the recently adopted Proposition 211, which Arizona voters approved by a margin of 72% in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.
This new law requires political action organizations to report where they get their money to support a campaign. If a campaign spends more than $50,000 on media in support of a statewide or legislative candidate or ballot proposition it must disclose contributors who gave at least $5,000.
Makes sense, right? Voters deserve to know if a major contributor to a specific campaign has a vested interest. Is Arizona Public Service contributing $5,000 to the campaign of a candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission because it supports the campaign platform or because it wants undue influence if that candidate is elected?
Despite the common sense of this law, guess who opposed it?
The candidates and campaigns who benefited the most from large, anonymous contributors. Former Gov. Ducey was an adamant opponent of requiring political action committees to report who was donating. So were other prominent Republicans.
Under Arizona law, individuals who donate directly to a candidate’s campaign have contribution limits and their names and addresses must reported. Before Prop. 211 was adopted last November, political action committees had no such restriction and large campaign donations could be kept anonymous.
Those opposed to the initiatives don’t want their obvious financial influence to be the focus of how that candidate votes. Instead, they prefer to keep their “dark money” donation out of public view and avoid any conversation about a candidate’s conflict of interest.
