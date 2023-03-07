We’re pretty sure we will never receive a Christmas card from Tricia Gerrodette.
Over the years the Hereford resident has served as an outspoken activist and advocate for all things environmental, often standing in the way of what some local leaders would consider “progress.”
When Castle & Cooke proposed the Tribute subdivision, Tricia and the Center for Biological Diversity stood against this development, warning of its impact on the San Pedro and the local aquifer. Others saw years of steady employment for construction workers, more housing for more families and the strong potential for commercial development.
When Villages of Vigneto stepped forward with plans for a massive development in Benson, Tricia angered city council members to the point that they agreed not to provide time for public comment at the public meetings.
Her most recent concern is the grazing of cattle in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. Recent emails from Tricia include photographs of manure droppings and cattle grazing, presumably inside the conservation area.
“This is why the Center for Biological Diversity keeps suing BLM (the federal Bureau of Land Management),” one of several emails from Tricia states.
Admittedly, this space has been less than supportive of the Center, or Tricia, for many of the same reasons that the Benson City Council agreed to silence public comments at its meetings years ago. The constant objection, the unyielding and dogmatic attitude, and the air of intellectual superiority can intimidate and frustrate even the most patient.
Yet, without people like Tricia, we lose our environmental conscious.
We don’t agree with the national campaigning of the organization, utilizing the San Pedro as the object of its fundraising; and we don’t agree with the center’s belief that population reduction, and anything that can be done to accomplish that goal in this corner of Arizona, is the only solution to save the environment.
But we do need an environmental conscious. We do need someone who will stand up to developers and governments and make sure we respect and preserve this beautiful place.
Truth is, we need Tricia Gerrodette.
• • •
We received an enlightening and complimentary comment from reader Kathy Rose about an article penned by R.J. Cohn in the Friday, March 3, 2023 edition. The front page story detailed the descent of a Sierra Vista woman into mental illness.
Ms. Rose writes: “Thank you for the article concerning April Trappe and her struggle living with mental illness. It is not something to be ashamed of and it is a debilitating and growing problem. More and better mental health resources are desperately needed in Sierra Vista, and also the rest of the country.
“Our doctors need to be educated on treating these diseases. Most violent crime can be traced to lack of mental health care. I would love to see our governing officials take a deserving interest in resolving some of these issues.”
• • •
We were sad to see the “Classic Cars off Main” car show canceled this year. The event has been sponsored each year by the Benson Clean And Beautiful committee and attracts an impressive lineup of roadsters, sports cars, decked out trucks and other vehicles.
Not this year, according to Cindy Allen, president of Clean and Beautiful.
Cars off Main brought the Benson community together and it attracted people from neighboring communities and tourists alike.
It will be missed.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.