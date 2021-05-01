After reading last week’s article by veteran reporter Dana Cole on the revival of the Mescal movie set we got excited at the prospect of a return of the “Old West” genre.
The Kartchner Family — of Kartchner Caverns — acquired the movie set in February and there are plans to rebuild the historic site.
Between 1970 and 1995, Mescal hosted numerous movie stars and was the site where several well-known films had scenes depicted in movies.
Ironically, scenes from the movie “Tombstone” were shot in Mescal. Cast members included Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Bill Paxton, Sam Elliott, Michael Biehn and other renown actors.
Another well-known Western movie — The “Quick and the Dead” — with Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe and others, also had segments filmed in Mescal.
Despite the saturation of superhero flicks and biopics, the Western remains one of the most prolific film genres.
“With films displaying the life in the West from a woman’s perspective (Emma Tammi’s “The Wind”), or even from real bronco riders’ experiences (Chloé Zhao’s “The Rider”), contemporary filmmakers are broadening what we once thought were the staples of a Western movie,” writes Kelsi Trinidad in the online publication Stacker.
Among the more popular Western films in the past five years are the remake of "The Magnificent Seven" (2016) “Never Grow Old” (2019), “Hostiles” (2017), “The Sisters Brothers” (2018) and most recently “News of the World” (2020).
Western movies don’t die, they just fade away.
The statement has been adapted from Gen. McArthur’s quote to Congress on April 19, 1951, when he referenced the fate of soldiers.
We’re hoping this revival in Mescal will bring with it new movies about the Old West.
***
The news also inspired our research on other movie sets that have been abandoned.
For example, the movie “Zero Dark Thirty,” about the mission to take out Osama Bin Laden, was filmed at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in California. The set is currently unused and is scattered with props and “locations” from the action thriller. Today marks the 10th anniversary of the date American Special Forces completed the mission.
Scenes of Tatooine, a fictional desert planet that serves as the setting for many key scenes in the "Star Wars" saga, is an abandoned movie set located in the vast deserts of Tunisia and Morocco that you can visit, if you can withstand the merciless sun and heat of North Africa.
The "Field of Dreams" is a baseball field and pop-culture tourist attraction built originally for the movie of the same name. It is in Dubuque County, Iowa, near Dyersville. The studio built the baseball diamond on two farms, a few miles outside Dyersville. Nowadays it might not look as fancy as it once did but you can still visit and enjoy the abandoned scenery.
***
Disneyland reopened on Friday, ending a 13-month closure during the pandemic. The 66-year-old theme park in Anaheim, California, has been shut for extreme circumstances only a few times — after the assassination of President Kennedy and following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, for example — but before the pandemic struck in March 2020, none of those closures lasted longer than a day.
