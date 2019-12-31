Raise your hand, all of you that had a really good 2019! We’d love to hear from you. We’re sure we’re not the only ones who can’t wait for 2020. This is only partially because we have new calendars. The Herald Review has another beautiful calendar for 2020 with photos of local spots taken by talented local photographers. Good Morning HQ will have monthly snarks from an animal rescue organization and 12 colorful graphics by a supremely talented friend.
If we think very hard we can find a few highlights from 2019, mostly in the friends and relatives categories. Too many bad actors, with just a few heroes. We’re in the wrong percent to have prospered this year, but we’re hopeful we don’t have to spend more in 2020. Many of us gave to the max, and are stressed because we can’t join every matching fund drive. And who wants to get into the argument about whether 2020 is the beginning of the 2020s decade or the end of the 2019s decade? Some of us spent too much time with that argument around Y2K.
In 1703 Tokyo was hit by an earthquake; about 37,000 died. December 31 was also a bad day for theater fires. So many things to burn: curtains, sets, very bright lights, old costumes, dust. We do check for exits when the nice person on the screen tells us to.
Here’s a party theme someone should re-create: in 1853 a dinner party was held inside a life-size model of an Iguanodon (ornithopod dinosaur) created by Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins and Sir Richard Owen in south London. This is according to onthisday.com. Anyone have an old dinosaur they aren’t using? More champagne, please.
On a really high, astronomically high, note, today in 1924 Edwin Hubble announced the existence of other galactic systems, paving the way for more Star Treks and Wars. And on different notes, Frank Sinatra first recorded “My Way” in 1968. A bit of trivia we didn’t know: Paul Anka wrote the lyrics, but the tune was French: “Comme d’habitude.”
Drink safe. Drive safe.