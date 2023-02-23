Arizona Public Media, a statewide television outlet, picked up on Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa’s habit of “Walking on Wednesdays” and featured Hiz Honor in a recent broadcast.
Mayor McCaa took the television crew to the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club, where the show featured Jay Hamwright, chief professional officer at the club.
The mayor has picked up where he left off during his campaign for office last year, spending his Wednesday mornings visiting local businesses and talking to local business owners. We’ve also heard something about Muffins on Mondays, where our top council official hangs out with constituents while enjoying a bakery delight.
• • •
AZCentral, the website maintained by the state’s largest circulation newspaper — The Arizona Republic — has dedicated considerable real estate on its domain to the shenanigans of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
Twice this week, during what is considered a “prime time” for viewership of the website, articles have captured the top spot, reporting on the activities of the board last November when it contemplated hand counting about 47,000 votes that were tabulated by machines. Another article focused on the effort to recall Supervisor Tom Crosby, which is ongoing and continues to collect signatures.
All this coverage appears to prelude what happens next. Will the attorney general take an interest and follow through on threats made last year when the supervisors delayed approving the canvass?
• • •
Keep an eye on how supervisors and the Cochise County Recorder, David Stevens, decide to handle the special election on May 16. The mail-only vote presents the perfect opportunity for the hand-counting of ballots, with machine tabulation to audit the results.
It’s not a state or federal election, so the time it takes to complete a hand-count is less of a concern.
Should supervisors decide to make this move, it would undoubtedly provide them with an argument to continue hand-counting into the future.
• • •
Rainlog.org, the citizen-scientist website that collects rainfall totals from backyard weather observers, shows Hereford and Bisbee received the most precipitation during the first three days of this week.
Gauges in Hereford reported three-quarters of an inch along State Route 92, with the most recorded at the collector close to Our Lady of the Sierras, which came in at 1.33 inches of rain.
Three gauges in Bisbee collected more than an inch of rain, with a fourth gauge recording .94 of an inch in the city.
Sites in Sierra Vista received a lot less precipitation, with most gauges reporting about one-quarter of an inch.
• • •
Public input apparently does make a difference at City Hall in Sierra Vista. Officials in the Parks and Recreation Department sought public comment on a proposal to restrict speed limits on local multi-use paths, specifically for electric bikes.
The idea wasn’t well received by local bicyclists, including the Cochise Bicycle Advocates, which argued the proposal could not be enforced.
At Thursday’s Sierra Vista City Council work session, further consideration of the code change was withdrawn. Officials pointed specifically to the negative public response as the primary reason to pull the proposal.
That doesn’t mean the speed of electric bikes on local multi-use paths isn’t a potential danger. It behoves pedestrians and fellow bicyclists to be courteous and considerate of others using the path, to keep things safe!
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com