Today is the “official” celebration of Juneteenth, but tomorrow is the day most of us will realize it is being celebrated.
Monday will be the day when some businesses will close and the city of Sierra Vista will shut most of its facilities and shift its usual trash pick up schedule. The Monday pickup will happen Tuesday and the Tuesday pickup will move to Wednesday.
So what is Juneteenth?
Last year was the first year Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday and those who are a few decades old may wonder when the national consciousness suddenly realized June 19 as a special day.
In fact, the day is recognized as the “ … longest running African-American holiday” in America. It’s the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865. The day was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth's commemoration is the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery.
Yesterday there was a celebration of the day hosted by the African American Community Coalition at the Rothery Center in Sierra Vista. Mayor Rick Mueller read a proclamation and there were lots of events to raise awareness while providing entertainment and youth activities.
• • •
Today is also Father’s Day, which has been unofficially celebrated since 1910.
The state of Washington celebrated the nation’s first Father’s Day on June 19, 1910. In 1916, President Wilson honored the day by using telegraph signals to unfurl a flag in Spokane when he pressed a button in Washington, D.C. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge urged state governments to observe Father’s Day.
It took until 1972, however, before our federal government established Father’s Day as an official observance.
During the 1920s and 1930s, a movement arose to scrap Mother’s Day and Father’s Day altogether in favor of a single holiday, Parents’ Day. Every year on Mother’s Day, pro-Parents’ Day groups rallied in New York City’s Central Park — a public reminder, said Parents’ Day activist and radio performer Robert Spere, “that both parents should be loved and respected together.”
Ironically, this effort died when commercial interests — specifically retailers across the country — complained that combining the two days would dramatically reduce sales.
Politicians listened and the effort to combine the days failed.
Today, the U.S. Census Bureau reports there are more than 70 million fathers in America, and economists estimate that Americans spend more than $1 billion each year on Father’s Day gifts.
• • •
If you want fireworks in Sierra Vista this year, it would be a good idea to enjoy a meal on Monday at Vinny’s New York Pizza, at 1977 S. Frontage Road in the city.
Rotary volunteers will be helping the Vinny’s staff by busing tables and performing other chores to raise money for the fireworks show on July 4.
Make a special effort to enjoy a meal at Vinny’s on Monday, and know that your appetite is helping the effort to pay for the fireworks!
