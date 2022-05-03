After the resounding success of the West End Fair on Saturday night, there’s talk of having the celebration monthly.
Those who attended can appreciate the idea. It was the official “unveiling” of the new and improved Fry Boulevard west of Carmichael Avenue on Saturday night. That’s where the street changes from four lanes to two lanes, the pedestrian walkways and shared use paths are wide, and there are new streetlights, planters and benches that decorate the area.
The mood was festive, with people ambling up and down the boulevard enjoying live music, sitting at temporary tables, on park benches and enjoying real conversations under a beautiful night sky. The local businesses that participated were doing well, especially Julie and Sammy’s ice cream shop, which was packed.
If this “night life on the West End” catches on, it will draw more businesses who can count on customer traffic when the sun goes down. It would be a great story for Sierra Vista, rescuing a section of town that hasn’t had much commercial success.
• • •
Friday night’s Sierra Vista Chamber gala was another resounding success last weekend. Congratulations to Mr. FixIt, the small business of the year; to Peaches Pantry, the non-profit of the year; and of course, to our own Herald/Review Media, which took home the Large Business of the Year.
It was the first time in three years for the gala, which has been canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. This one was held at The Old Door Stop, an impressive venue at the Stan Greer Millworks property on State Route 92.
The event was scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m., and as guests were arriving, it was difficult not to notice the string of state trooper and border patrol vehicles lined up on the east side of the road, across from the entrance to the chamber gala.
Hiz Honor, Mayor Rick Mueller, wondered out loud whether the collection of cops was there in preparation for the end of the evening, when presumably, there would be lots of lubricated party-goers leaving the event.
No, it turned out the law enforcement group was dealing with yet another “load car” and its driver, stopped for transporting illegal immigrants north from the border.
• • •
After months of declining numbers, California has recorded a nearly 30% increase in coronavirus cases over the last week along with smaller rises in hospitalizations, causing some health officials to suspect that the state is headed into a new pandemic wave.
We haven’t heard the numbers for Arizona, yet, but we anticipate we will within the next few days. As of April 26, the state was averaging 392 cases for its seven-day average, up about 100 cases compared to the two weeks prior to that date.
Cases are also on the rise in the bigger cities, notably New York and Chicago.
We’ve also seen the vice president, Kamala Harris, contract the coronavirus within the past week.
All these events are an indication that we’re not quite out of the woods just yet.
• • •
The average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona on Sunday was $4.55 per gallon. In this corner of the state, prices range from less than that - $4.49 in Sierra Vista — to more than that — $4.56 in Willcox.
Don’t look for prices to drop anytime soon. The continuing conflict in Ukraine, the impact of less gas being produced and sold by Russia, and our own country’s decision to stop producing as much fuel are all driving higher prices at the pump.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.