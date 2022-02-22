One major benefit of living in this corner of Arizona is the absence of the word “polar” in our local vocabulary.
If you live in the Midwest or Northeast this week, Old Man Winter will be grumpy. Those people can expect “below average temperatures” according to the National Weather Service, with the thermometer falling below zero for most of the week.
We’re going to be cold, but nothing that a light coat won’t cure.
• • •
One sign that things are getting back to normal is the return of the annual Youth, Engineering and Science Fair this week. Schools from throughout the county are participating in the event, now in its 38th year.
Students in fifth grade through high school have been preparing projects for the event, offering insights on everything from biology, physics, astronomy, information technology and more.
The public can get a glimpse of the “best of the best” of these projects at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center in Sierra Vista on Thursday. That evening, an awards ceremony is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m., with more than $20,000 in prize money being awarded to the best projects by grade and category.
You can view the awards ceremony live, online, on Facebook at the CoolFM or SSVEC pages.
• • •
You won’t be able to watch live action when the Buena Colts boys basketball team takes the floor on Thursday in its continuing quest to advance in the state playoffs.
That’s because the Arizona Interscholastic Association holds the television rights to all playoff basketball games in the state.
The next best thing will be a radio broadcast on Facebook, which will also show updates of the scoreboard as the game is played.
Good luck, Colts!
• • •
The traditional setting for Sierra Vista’s annual West End Fair is changing this year, in a very cool way. Planners are preparing an evening celebration along the newly renovated Fry Boulevard west of Carmichael Avenue.
In years past, the West End Fair has been fun, but always subject to the weather. Sometimes there have been strong winds, sometimes it’s just too hot, even in May.
This year, the event will happen Saturday, April 30, beginning in the late afternoon.
There will be a ribbon cutting to officially celebrate the dramatically improved streetscape and to showcase the wonderful array of West End businesses both on and off Fry Boulevard at a festival-like event. There will be food, entertainment and activities available for all ages. The West End business showcase will take place 3-6 p.m., then the newly renovated corridor will transition to a nightlife scene featuring live music until the event ends at 9 p.m.
This event captures what city planners and community leaders have been envisioning for the city’s West End. Over time, with more events, it’s not hard to imagine this district turning into a destination attraction for Sierra Vista, with new entertainment, dining and recreation opportunities available when the sun goes down!
Congratulations to those on the city’s West End Commission, who have worked hard and closely with city officials putting together the plan for the West End.
