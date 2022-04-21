It may not be a formal segment of the plan to renovate and revitalize the West End in the city of Sierra Vista, but we’ve noticed quite a bit of activity on North Garden Avenue lately.
Construction of a new establishment at the former location of Daisy Mae’s steakhouse highlights the “new” along the avenue, and recently two large saguaros have been planted in front of a colorful office building.
The Tombstone Brewery Company is building a restaurant at the location of the former Daisy Mae’s. From the sounds of it, the establishment is going to be something special, featuring a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and a beer garden, with views of the Huachuca Mountains.
Dr. Ramsey G. Edwards, who runs Cochise Dental, is responsible for the new saguaros. Dr. Edwards has an office on El Camino Real, across from the Cochise College downtown campus. He’s moving the office to the professional building on North Garden Avenue later this year and is already making a difference on the West End.
We hope the good doctor plans to stay for a while. Saguaros are a protected plant in Arizona, with a lifespan that can last more than 150 years. Destruction or theft of a saguaro is illegal under state law and can result in fines and a Class 4 felony. The cactus can reach heights of 50 feet and is an iconic image of Arizona’s desert landscape.
We’re looking forward to what the avenue will look like once these improvements are in place.
• • •
Speaking of the West End, the annual street fair is planned for next Saturday, April 30. The event is being held for the first time since the pandemic and will be different from previous years. Unlike past fairs, this event will kick off in the late afternoon and continue into the night. Vendors will get their chance to sell their wares or provide information on their services from 3-6 p.m., and then the focus will turn to the nightlife, with live music, food and fun.
The change is part of an initiative to highlight nightlife on the city’s West End. Of course there will be something formal celebrating the near-completion of the renovation of Fry Boulevard, west of Seventh Street, but after that, the fair will create a party atmosphere as the night progresses.
Should be fun!
• • •
On the topic of new restaurants, word has it that a Freddy’s eatery is being planned on property in front of Walmart in Sierra Vista. The closest Freddy’s we know about is just off Houghton Road in Tucson. It features steakburgers, Vienna hot dogs and custard ice cream treats.
The company is hoping to start construction soon and open by the end of summer.
• • •
Saturday is a celebration of teachers. The annual Teacher of the Year celebration will happen at Events 161 on Saturday morning, with awards being presented to those nominated, culminated by the announcement of Cochise County’s teacher of the year.
For the past two years, the annual event has been a “drive-in, drive-thru,” to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
This year, the theme will be a luau, and we’re wondering if the teacher selected for the top honor will be required to perform a hula dance.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.co