There was that sinking feeling that always accompanies the loss of something valuable.
Suddenly, the hearing aid was missing.
Despite numerous touches to the back of the ear, the aid didn’t magically reappear. Pulling the car over and closely inspecting the floor mat, the space between the seats, under the seats and other areas around the interior of the car didn’t turn up the hearing aid.
It was gone.
Retracing the steps when last we knew the device was behind the ear and we realized where it might be. Phone calls were made, text messages were sent, but nothing helped.
So we called our audiologist.
“Did you lose it when you took off your mask?” asked the receptionist.
How did you know that? If memory serves correctly, the hearing aid fell off the ear in the parking lot when the mask was removed while getting behind the steering wheel.
“I bet we’ve had at least 30 people lose their hearing aid when they took off their mask,” she said.
One important note to consider: If you ever lose your hearing aid, each of these devices has a serial number. The finder can take the hearing aid to almost any audiologist office and they can look up the owner.
We’re pretty sure this lost device is now part of the asphalt in the parking lot. Until it’s replaced, we will be “tuned out.”
Only in California.
Thursday the state rolled out a plan to award cash prizes and gifts totaling $116.5 million to people who get the COVID-19 vaccination. Ten “winners” will be picked from those newly inoculated and awarded $1.5 million each. Thirty prize winners will each receive $50,000 and 2 million people who begin and finish their COVID-19 vaccine series will automatically be eligible for either a $50 prepaid card or a $50 grocery gift card.
We’re old school.
California’s incentive program is comparable to paying children to attend school, or rewarding felons who don’t commit crimes. It’s social engineering that incentivizes behaviors that already provide a positive outcome. Children who go to school get an education and the opportunity for a better future. Felons who don’t commit crimes don’t have to go back to jail.
The state’s argument for paying people to “get the shots” assumes those who now choose to be vaccinated were only reluctant because of the absence of a financial inducement. From what we’ve read, heard and discussed, people who choose not to get inoculated make that decision based on a lack of trust.
The “non-vaccinated” appreciate money like everyone else, but what’s the likelihood that they will compromise their beliefs for cash? Compromise their suspicions about the health consequences of the vaccine for the slim chance that they will get lucky in the lottery?
We’re not denying that herd immunity is a desirable goal and offers the promise of eliminating the coronavirus.
We just don’t think paying people should be the motivation for getting vaccinated.