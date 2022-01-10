There are a few proper names that bring the owner nothing but grief.
Let’s explain.
Sunday, the Washington Post had an article on people with the unfortunate name of “Kovid.”
“The pandemic has fundamentally changed the lives of the many people who share the Sanskrit name of Kovid,” an article written by Post reporter Jennifer Haasan states. “And many of the Kovids are tired of the jokes.”
The same goes for people named Alexa.
Nearly 130,000 people in the United States have the name Alexa. It gained popularity after singer Billy Joel and model Christie Brinkley named their daughter Alexa in 1985. After Amazon chose Alexa as the word to activate its voice service, the name’s popularity plummeted. In 2020, only about 1,300 babies were given the name.
• • •
Becky Sheppard offered another insight on what happens to grocery carts that get taken from grocery stores.
“It is so sad to see abandoned carts in washes and waterways. Some stores have staff drive around and pick up carts,” she writes. “There are carts available that can lock up so they are not able to be removed from the parking lot.”
Then there is the opinion of an anonymous reader who compares this column to Facebook.
“With all due respect, isn't it the job of a ‘news organization’ to answer questions of public interest on stories covered in the newspaper?” writes the commentator.
“Why is it a good idea to outsource the function of reporters? I'm not being sarcastic. I am truly interested. This reliance on readers, for supplying newspaper content, appears to be increasing and doesn't seem like journalism. It feels more like Facebook.”
In our defense, we welcome reader interaction, and if it requires the occasional question, we’re going to ask.
• • •
We should be getting close to the completion of the West End renovation project in Sierra Vista. Those who have driven the stretch along Fry Boulevard between Carmichael and Garden Avenues have noticed new street lights, finished concrete work and wider sidewalks among other improvements.
It’s also two lanes instead of four.
It’s now much easier to turn left off the boulevard and into the driveway of businesses along the route. Construction crews removed the centerline barriers and opened the road to left hand turns in November.
The work ahead includes the installation of a median and traffic signals.
Constructions started July 19, 2021, and will be completed in early 2022, according to the city.
For information on the project, steer your web browser to sierravistaaz.gov/FryForward.
• • •
The Gadsden Hotel in Douglas is now listed among the elite vacation spots on the Harrell Destinations website.
Erick Harrell, owner of the travel business, purchased the historic hotel last year. The company has other impressive locations in Sedona, Phoenix and in California.
About the Gadsden, the harrelldestinations.com website states:
“A local and national treasure, The Gadsden Hotel opened its doors in 1907. For over 100 years the Gadsden has been host to history and we welcome you to join that history and spend some time with us. Whether for an event, a cold beverage in the Saddle & Spur Saloon or an entire weekend, we welcome you.”
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com