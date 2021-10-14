We were glad to see Cochise County host an open house for the former Bisbee High School building located in the heart of Old Bisbee.
County Development Services Director Dan Coxworth spent his Saturday, Oct. 1, greeting people who came to tour the building and listened to ideas of what the structure could be used for now that it no longer provides space for county offices.
Ideas included everything from converting the third-floor gym into a concert hall, utilizing some space for a retail outlet, developing an assisted living facility or converting the building into market-value condominiums.
Thinking of what the building could become will be easier than trying to find the money to accomplish the dream, of course. The building was constructed in 1914 and survived a fire five years later. It was then purchased about 60 years ago and converted from a high school to a county office building.
What to do with older structures in the middle of a city is a challenge for lots of communities. Thanks to Kathy Klump and her penchant for history, downtown Willcox has two museum-like storefronts that otherwise would probably not be occupied. Ms. Klump is the president of the Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society, which maintains the Chiricahua Regional Museum. The collection of artifacts that can be viewed at two stores located directly across from each other on Maley Street is well worth a trip to Willcox for anyone interested in local history.
Thanks to Cindy Allen in Benson the Zearing’s Mercantile store flourishes and provides that city with a fun spot to shop. Allen and her husband took over the store in 2019 and converted it from an empty space to a thriving destination in Benson’s downtown.
Cochise College saved the day in Sierra Vista. When the regional health center at the corner of Wilcox and El Camino Real was left empty after the construction of the $100 million Canyon Vista Medical Center, the college spent about $14 million to convert the facility to a downtown campus. The structure is now a thriving center of technical wonders and health care training.
Douglas will benefit from its new relationship with Erick Harrell and Harrell Destinations. The entrepreneur and his company purchased the Gadsden Hotel in that city’s downtown and plans to make the century-old attraction into a national destination. Harrell also has purchased another vacant building in the downtown and plans to develop opportunities for restaurants, gift shops and other unique outlets.
We’ll see what happens with the former Bisbee High School building. We certainly hope for the best and the preservation of this historic structure in the center of Old Bisbee.
• • •
One of our readers, Kathy Rose, was appreciative and interested in a recent Herald/Review article on the local fort’s effort to prevent suicides.
She writes: “Interesting article in Sunday's Herald. This was the first I had read about Suicide Prevention Month. Many of us would love to see information for mental health resources available for civilians. It is so very difficult to admit you need help, and even try everything possible to ask for help, it is non-existent in Sierra Vista. SEABHS is a joke. Ask anyone who has been there begging for help. ACTS is just as bad. I think they may be helpful to someone with addiction problems. But to many people with similar mental health problems as those in uniform, there is nothing locally to help us. I am curious what are the suicide numbers for the rest of the population who are not in the military.”
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.