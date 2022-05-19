It’s hard not to wonder what the impact of a recession would be in this corner of Arizona.
Anyone with access to the financial pages of almost any national publication has probably seen the recent headlines and stories.
Economists and “experts” are anticipating a recession within the next 18 months or less.
From The Washington Post:
“This week alone, former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein warned of a ‘very, very high risk’ of recession; Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said there was ‘no question’ that the U.S. economy is heading toward a downturn; and former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke cautioned that the country could be poised for ‘stagflation’ — a slowing economy combined with high inflation.”
Let’s start with the definition. What constitutes a recession?
Somewhat surprisingly, the term is defined as much by perception as by statistics. Since 1854, the United States has experienced 33 recessions and only one depression. Although recessions do happen, our current economy is fundamentally strong. A recession is a gradual decline of the economy that occurs over a period of at least six months. In 1974, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics gave a more in-depth, dictionary definition. This included that there needed to be a 1.5% decline in gross national product — or the total value of all goods and services produced in a given year plus foreign investment — and unemployment needed to reach 6% or higher.
So far this year, the economy has “shrunk” 1.4%, according to economists, and unemployment through April was less than 4% nationally and 5.9 percent in Cochise County.
What’s troubling is inflation. Anyone who has put gasoline into their vehicle can tell you pump prices are significantly higher — $4.57 nationally and more at some local stations — than they were a year ago. Economists tell us the rate of inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years, which isn’t a surprise to anyone shopping at the grocery store.
Those who live on a fixed income may already be experiencing a recession. The impact of increased costs for essentials like food, gas and electricity leaves little left over for discretionary spending.
The consequence of spending more money for essential items means that at some point fewer people will be going out to dinner, major purchases get put off, vacations become “staycations,” and overall spending doesn’t keep up with costs.
Unemployment increases as a result.
Thankfully, government spending on essentials like maintaining a military usually continues. Whether that means the presence of Fort Huachuca represents a hedge against inflation can be debated.
In this area, the 2008 “Great Recession” didn’t really hit Cochise County until mid-2010, when property values plunged, unemployment soared into double digits and the consequences of the national economic downturn started to impact local hotels and restaurants.
The unfortunate reality of that recession for Cochise County was that it lasted longer than elsewhere. We were still recovering from the “Great Recession” in 2016, long after Phoenix, Tucson and cities across the country were reporting healthy economies.
And that’s the “thing” about a recession.
It’s as much an individual event as a national situation. If you’re living on a fixed income, or can’t find a job, you may already be experiencing the recession.
Nationally, we’re still waiting for the textbook criteria to be met.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com