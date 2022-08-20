OK, OK, we all understand that this is the high desert and we are in a constant state of precipitation starvation. We just can’t get enough rain. When the sky fills with gray clouds, the humidity starts to climb and the temperature cools, we are all expected to “get happy,” at the prospect of more rain.
For some, however, it’s depressing.
Not that a little rain every so often isn’t appreciated. Earlier this year — between March and May — we went weeks without a single drop. Suddenly there was concern that the lack of moisture was creating conditions ripe for a wildfire, which was true.
Today, however, just the opposite appears to be the case. As of Friday afternoon, before more rain was about to reach the area, citizen scientists contributing to rainlog.org were reporting volumes between 2 inches and just shy of 5 inches for the first 18 days in August.
Considering this community “earns” an average of less than 15 inches of rain during an entire year, the amount of precipitation recorded through the first 18 days of August is just less than 20%, more than one-third the annual total, depending where you live in Sierra Vista.
Our citizen scientists are telling us that the northwest side of the city — near Cyr Center Park — and just off Cherokee Avenue, both locations close to the Huachuca Mountains, have recorded 4.75 inches. Other spots, further to the south and east, have totals that range from 2.21 inches to 3.75 inches.
Regardless of the totals, it is the lack of sunshine that pushes some people into a funk. Dark, looming clouds, day after day, and the complete absence of sunshine can cause depression.
The Mayo Clinic confirms that fact. The condition is called “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” with the appropriate acronym of SAD.
“If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody. These symptoms often resolve during the spring and summer months. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer and resolves during the fall or winter months.”
Treatment for this condition may include light therapy or psychotherapy and medication. If your solution is light therapy, it’s as simple as turning on a bright light that simulates outdoor sunshine. This can boost all sorts of positive reactions in your body, including inspiring the production of more vitamin D. The light exposure provided by a light box is thought to trigger the production of the brain chemical serotonin, in the way natural light does. Serotonin, which is often called the "feel-good" hormone, plays an essential part in the proper functioning of your mind and body, affecting mood, emotions, motor skills and sleep.
We’re not ready to start spending time in front of a light box quite yet. We’re confident that in another 10 days, three weeks at the most, we’re going to get back to long days with more sunshine than most places across the United States. Sierra Vista, according to everything available on the World Wide Web, averages more than 280 days a year of unadulterated sunshine.
We recommend not doing anything rash for the next couple of weeks.
After all, if you are suffering the effects of SAD, it’s probably best to wait and get back into that “sunshine state of mind.”