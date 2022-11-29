Wait, didn’t we just finish with the election? Aren’t we anxiously awaiting all the candidates from that contest — win or lose — taking down their campaign signs? Hasn’t the constant barrage of negative attack ads on television been replaced by annoying and repetitive pitches for cell services and electric cars?
Yes, yes, and yes to answer all of those questions.
We are referring to the “inside” politics that happens after voters walk away from the election process. Who gets appointed to what positions and what changes can we expect if there is new leadership?
That speculation is fueling lots of coffee shop talk about every level of government. For example, Sierra Vista will have a new mayor next year. What are the potential changes that could shake out at City Hall? Arizona will have a new governor next year, what will that mean for the direction of the state?
It’s true, you have to have a sincere interest in how things happen at the local and state level to appreciate that now is the time when the game of politics gets played. Lots of people are simply relieved that they don’t have to listen to the attack ads and that the landscape will soon have fewer, if any, political signs.
As wise politicians learn quickly, campaigning for office has little to do with serving in office. Today, just over a week after the election ended, the real politics of government is already happening.
Let’s watch closely and see what happens next.
• • •
There’s a new restaurant opening in a familiar location in Sunsites. The eatery will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will offer “drive-thru” specials. The restaurant will be located on Frontage Road and replaces the former Sunsites Café, which recently closed.
It’s good news for the close-knit community located just off U.S. Route 191, south of Willcox.
• • •
Speaking of restaurants, there’s local evidence of the challenges that face the industry. Supply-chain issues have made it difficult for many businesses to keep their inventory stocked.
That reality forced the closing of Denny’s restaurant last week when potential patrons were turned away after the eatery reported it literally ran out of food.
• • •
We’re seeing the usual jokes on social media regarding perks for “employees” who use self-checkout at local stores.
“When is the Christmas party for self-checkout at Walmart?” asks one poster. Another asks when they can expect their W-9 for their work at Fry’s doing self-checkout.
Truth is, social norms have changed. Customers today prefer self-checkout over the traditional practice of having a checker at a register.
Think of it like pumping your own gas. There was a day when driving into a service station meant waiting in your car for a gas jockey to connect the pump to your car, check your oil and hand-wash your windows.
Those days are gone like yesterday’s black and white televisions.
According to a 2019 survey conducted by Consumer Reports, an established source for all-things-consumer, 46% of the population prefers self-checkout. The reasons vary from having others handle your groceries, to the speed of checkout and the convenience.
Who doesn’t like it? An overwhelming number of those who are age 55 and older. The concerns of this age group, although varied, showed a majority concerned about people — notably cashiers — losing their jobs.
For the record, self-checkout doesn’t come with a Christmas party, or a W-9.