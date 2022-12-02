No question about it, Cochise County has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately. The shenanigans staged by two of our county supervisors captured state and national headlines as they attempted to disenfranchise no less than 47,000 ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election.
We’re past that now. As the kids say, “We’re so over it.”
Let’s turn to something more positive. Friday our county made state news promoting the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area. Reporter Jake Frederico of the Arizona Republic provides a detailed examination of the migratory behavior of the sandhill cranes that annually enjoy the environs of the marshland near McNeal.
“The Arizona Game and Fish Department, which manages the 600 acres of protected land, says roughly 10,000 of the birds have already begun arriving for the winter season. The cranes usually stay at Whitewater Draw from roughly October until March,” wrote Frederico.
Sandhill cranes fly south during the winter months to rest from their breeding season. Over the next few months, nearly 45,000 of these birds will flock to Cochise County to escape the bitter temperatures that have taken over their spring and summer residences farther north.
For those who are truly interested, the Hereford National Resources Conservation District is offering an informational tour on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The tour will be guided by Justin Ladd, Whitewater Draw wildlife manager. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a camera with a strong telephoto lens or binoculars or both. The tour is about one-quarter mile in length.
• • •
Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma (R-Peoria), announced committee assignments for the 56th Legislature, which will convene on Jan. 9, 2023 at the State Capitol.
Benson resident Lupe Diaz (R-Benson) will be the chairman of the Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee and Hereford resident Gail Griffin (R-Hereford) will serve as vice chair of the Rules Committee.
No word yet on Senate appointments.
• • •
Think it’s tough living here? Try New York City.
Friday, the metropolis sometimes parodied as “Gotham,” began advertising a new position at City Hall: Director of Rodent Mitigation.
Those who apply are required to have a bachelor’s degree, five to eight years of relevant experience and “ … the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy — New York City’s relentless rat population.”
It pays $120,000 to $170,000, depending on qualifications.
Experts — and that includes professors from Harvard, Fordham and other “schooled” officials — point to the city’s problem with trash, which they say is the reason for New York’s flourishing rat population.
“The biggest issue is the way we deal with garbage in this city, which is bags of food essentially are put out on the street every night,” Professor Munshi-South (Fordham) said. “What we know doesn’t work is just poisoning them, drowning them, all these kinds of things that get brought up.”
And we thought we had it rough with roving groups of coyotes and javelinas.
• • •
Cochise County reported its first child flu death on Friday, the second child to die in Arizona this flu season.
Health officials are encouraging parents to consult their children’s doctors if your “ … child is 5 years or older and does not have a long-term health problem and gets flu symptoms, including a fever and/or cough.”
Cochise County health officials say children younger than 5 years of age, especially those younger than 2, and children with certain long-term health problems (including asthma, diabetes and disorders of the brain or nervous system), are at high risk of serious flu complications.
For information, look to the county’s health site, cochise.az.gov/372/Health-Social-Services.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com