Have you noticed more grocery carts with odd collections of clothing and other items popping up around Sierra Vista?
Just lately it seems there have been carts parked near busy intersections. At Fry and State Route 92, on SR 92 at Charleston Road, and at other spots around town.
Our initial thought was related to the local homeless population. More carts must mean more people are living outside, right?
Not so, says Cpl. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department.
“The shopping carts are being generated, primarily, by one guy. He is in jail right now. Has been arrested a lot for littering and trespassing lately,” Cpl. Borgstadt reports.
Cpl. Borgstadt is president of the Better Bucks of Sierra Vista organization, which has been distributing coupon books to people in need around the community to help them afford essentials. Fry’s Food Store, Food City, Friends of the Library, Culver’s and McDonald’s are among the local businesses that are accepting the coupons.
We’re hoping someone in our readership can answer another, related question.
How do the grocery stores that have shopping carts get the carts returned when they are left abandoned all around the community? Is this someone’s job? If you know the answer, don’t hesitate to share with our readers at the email listed below.
• • •
The city of Sierra Vista is in the recycling mood.
Two recent announcements focus on options to dispose of holiday-related “consequences.” First, you can recycle your Christmas tree through the end of the month. Secondly, all that excess oil, fat and grease that results from cooking gobs of food for family and friends coming over to celebrate can also be recycled.
The city enables residents to drop off used cooking fat, oil, and grease in dry, sealed containers with secure lids at its Compost Facility. Be sure to use a coffee filter or paper towel to remove the solid bits and residue. It will then be turned into biodiesel fuel!
The Compost Facility is located at 7201 E. State Route 90 (at mile marker 325, near the Cochise County Transfer Station) and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Christmas tree recycling is available through Saturday, Jan. 29. This free dropoff service is available to all Cochise County residents. City refuse customers have the option to schedule a free curbside pickup by calling 520-458-7530 by Monday at 5 p.m. for a Wednesday pickup.
• • •
The hot political rumor heating up Phoenix involves the new Congressional District 6, which includes most of Cochise County.
Due to redistricting, two incumbent Republican state legislators, Wendy Rogers and Kelly Townsend, will have to run against each other if they want to stay in the Legislature. Rogers is considered a firebrand conservative who regularly grabs headlines for her radical opinions and ideas. Townsend has a similar reputation, though she’s considered “slightly less” conservative.
Townsend has filed a “statement of intent” form with the Arizona Secretary of State expressing interest in running for the open CD 6 seat in November. If she follows through on that statement, she would be running against announced GOP candidate Juan Ciscomani, a former aide to Gov. Ducey.
The congressional seat in question currently is held by Ann Kirkpatrick.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.