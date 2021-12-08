This Saturday might be the last time you get to see any form of baseball for a while.
With Major League Baseball experiencing a lockdown due to a labor dispute, the opportunities to watch the sport could be limited into spring training and beyond.
Unless you travel to Bisbee on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Fans of America’s oldest sports pastime will get a rare winter treat when teams from Bisbee, Phoenix and Mesa square off for a day of vintage baseball at Bisbee’s 112-year-old Warren Ballpark.
The Bisbee Black Sox, Phoenix Senators and Mesa Miners vintage baseball clubs will take the field to play three games, by rules in effect when Abraham Lincoln first ran for president in 1860.
Play gets underway at 10 a.m. Admission to the games is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. All proceeds from the event will be used to pay for renovations and improvements at Warren Ballpark.
Vintage baseball players dress in uniforms dating back a century or more, using equipment, terminology and rules from the 19th century.
Alcoholic beverages and pets will not be permitted inside the ballpark during the games.
For information about the event, contact Judy Anderson at 520-366-1455.
• • •
Saturday will also be the final opportunity to see a community Christmas parade. On Dec. 11, the Rex Allen Museum will once again host its annual Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade will take place on Historic Railroad Avenue in Willcox at 6:30 p.m.
The theme this year will be “Let Freedom Ring with Christmas Bells.”
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will arrive on the last parade entry and will be in Windmill Park to receive children’s Christmas wishes.
• • •
You remember grandad stories about life long ago. About walking uphill in 10-feet of snow, to AND from school. About entertainment being chasing a ball with a stick. About staying outside to play “kick the can” with your buddies during the evening hours, carefree from concern about being outside after dark.
We can also remember the days when scraping your knee wasn’t called a “contusion,” when bumping your head wasn’t a “concussion,” and when Mom was the medical science expert who invented chicken soup as the cure-all for the common cold. We even experienced a football coach who told us to “rub dirt on it” when we were injured, which was often followed by “ … get back in there!”
That’s why last week’s story about the health impacts of daylight savings time seemed somewhat wimpish.
“ … Experts warn your health and well-being could take a toll if you’re not in Arizona or Hawaii, which don’t change their clocks.”
Thankfully, we live in Arizona and don’t abide by the nonsense that is Daylight Saving Time.
For those not living here, there are now more reasons for hypochondriacs to worry themselves needlessly.
“Sleep-schedule realignment is especially disruptive for adolescents, although humans of all ages operate by circadian rhythms found in both their brains and every cell of their bodies … ” says a doctor telling us why we’ll get sick if we turn the clocks back one hour, once a year.
“We very commonly see hyperactivity, impulsivity, inattention, acting out behaviors, oppositional behaviors, tied in with poor quality sleep … ” says the good doctor.
This may be the reason the rest of the country currently seems nuts and Arizona seems normal.