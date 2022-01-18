What always amazes is that “shorter” weeks always seem to last longer.
Many of us enjoyed a three-day weekend, commemorating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by taking Monday off from our work routine. Banks were closed, the mail didn’t get delivered, kids didn’t go to school, and government offices were closed.
So that should make the rest of the week seem shorter, right?
In fact, it’s just the opposite. An article published by NBC News featured interviews with prominent psychologists who confirmed that shorter weeks do “feel” longer.
“People might have certain routines that feel familiar to them,” said Marc Buehner, a psychologist at the United Kingdom’s Cardiff University. “They start the workweek on Monday with particular things — a teacher might always teach the same class on Monday morning, for example. Now when they start on a Tuesday, the routine is different. Perhaps then this deviation from the standard of what is expected makes the week appear longer.”
• • •
Knocking on wood, by most measures, Old Man Winter has been friendlier this season compared to years past.
We turn to the Farmer’s Almanac when we want to guess what the rest of winter will be like in this corner of Arizona. This reference publication dates back to 1792 when founder Robert Bailey Thomas developed a “secret” formula for calculating the weather. Thomas studied solar activity, astronomy cycles and weather patterns which are still in use today. Other than the Almanac’s prognosticators, few people have seen the formula. It is kept in a black tin box at the Almanac offices in Dublin, New Hampshire.
For the remainder of January, the Almanac is predicting windy, unsettling conditions followed by wet weather at the end of the month. February will start out “tranquil,” followed by snow around Feb. 7, then drier and colder through Valentine’s Day. Spring weather will finish out the second month of 2022.
Let’s remember this report and see whether that forecast is accurate.
• • •
Among the usual doom and gloom that surrounds government, it was great to hear last week that the city of Sierra Vista paid off its bond debt a full 18 months early.
Headlines usually remind us that the public safety pension is underfunded, or that inflation is going to result in higher taxes, or that there’s not enough money to maintain public services.
News that the city polished off its $22.5 million obligation in just under a decade is a great reflection on City Manager Chuck Potucek, financial officer David Felix and others at City Hall.
Paying off the bond should free up additional funds for other city priorities, including the development of the newly-acquired fields that adjoin Veterans Memorial Park.
The continued expansion of city sports facilities offers the promise of Sierra Vista growing its sports tourism market.
With the arrival of more than 1,000 bicycle riders coming in March attending the El Tour de Zona, it’s clear that this community is making its name in the adventure and recreation industries.
• • •
Lots of kind comments and fond memories flooded the email box last week after the column about Bob Wick. Among those contributing was Richard Byrd, photographer for the Bisbee Daily Review and also a friend of Bob’s.
Writes Richard:
“His work of a bronze sculpture where every piece had plants growing on them was truly unique. He wasn’t an egotist. Always an open gentle person. He will be missed, but his sculpture will always be with us.”
Richard Byrd now lives in Houghton, Michigan.
Got something to say? Send you email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.