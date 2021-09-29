It’s become so much more than Rex Allen.
No disrespect to the national radio and television star, but the events this weekend in Willcox are a hearty celebration of that community’s identity. It’s much more than a simple honoring memorial of the man who never denied his local roots.
Festivities kicked off Thursday night in the community with a carnival and Cowboy Hall of Fame dinner. Throughout the day there was a film festival at the historic theater.
This weekend there’s a rodeo, the carnival continues, and Saturday a massive parade is planned.
The sheer number of events, the variety of happenings and the ample opportunities for friends and families to see each other and enjoy all the festivities makes it a very special weekend in Willcox. For information find the schedule of events at rexallendays.org.
As for Rex Allen, his legacy will be appropriately celebrated and will not be forgotten. Started in 1951, years before Rex Allen Days Inc. was incorporated as a nonprofit, the events were held in honor of the namesake’s local connection. Allen was a bonafide ranch cowboy who made it big.
Never forgetting home, and never hesitating to announce he was from Willcox, since 1951 Rex came home for concerts, parades and to support the building of a new hospital. That hospital today is the Northern Cochise Community Hospital, serving not just Willcox, but all of southeastern Arizona. Willcox has continued the traditions of yesterday, the event expanding to multiple days with events all over town, from the annual parade, rodeos and fairs to today's gun shows, tractor pulls, concerts, softball tournaments, car shows and more.
You won’t be lacking for things to do in Willcox this weekend. Join the celebration and enjoy your neighbors at the annual Rex Allen Day shindig!
• • •
If cowboys aren’t your “thing,” then come on out to the annual Art In The Park celebration in Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and continues through Sunday at 4 p.m.
Billed as a premiere event, artists from throughout the Southwest reserve early October to attend the fair and show their stuff.
This year, shop the art booths then relax at Vineyards in the Park, a new wine-tasting venue, held on Saturday, Oct. 2 only, sponsored by the city of Sierra Vista.
When you stop by, be sure to look for the Better Bucks Sierra Vista booth to learn about a new program that offers people a better way to help those experiencing homelessness. Better bucks can be redeemed at participating businesses for goods not related to substances like alcohol and tobacco.
• • •
And as long as you’re looking at your calendar for upcoming events, don’t forget the 33rd annual Cars in the Park, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9. “Rain or shine,” take a stroll through a fantastic display of vintage cars at this premier annual event while listening to oldies and variety music. Check-in for participants is 7-10 a.m., judging is 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and awards are at 3 p.m. There will be product and food vendors, and more.
