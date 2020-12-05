This is an open plea for reader input.
Like many people, this side of the keyboard has been staying close to home and avoiding most public venues in the interest of personal health. Especially now, when Cochise County’s coronavirus rate has jumped dramatically during the past month, it seems like a good time to take up indoor activities.
Books that haven’t been dusted, let alone read, are suddenly an attraction. The back porch has become a fascinating wildlife and nature laboratory, where the position of stars, the sun and the moon are a daily attraction.
We’ve watched enough television to remember why we stopped watching television.
Except for The Queen’s Gambit.
Binge watching the visual version of the 1983 Walter Tevis novel has re-ignited a lifelong, on-and-off love affair with chess.
Sure, this Netflix drama is focused on Beth Harmon’s life from her childhood in an orphanage through her struggles with tranquilizer and alcohol addictions to her triumphant rise through the Grandmaster ranks.
It’s a compelling story that represents some of the best of what we accomplish through the television. When viewers are finished, it leaves some with an insatiable desire to play chess.
This is happening nationwide.
“I loved ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ so much, I watched the final episode three times. Then I went and found the chess set my father bought to teach me how to play; the box was dusty, dented and torn, but all the pieces were right where I had left them,” Los Angeles Times columnist Mary McNamara wrote last week.
“‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ Netflix’s fictional drama about a female chess prodigy, has pulled off an unlikely gambit of its own: It’s prompted one of the biggest surges in the popularity of chess among Americans since the days of Bobby Fischer’s dominance in the 1970s,” writes Don Steinberg of the Wall Street Journal.
Sharing this enthusiasm, we went online urgently hoping to find a local chess club where like-minded players match skills, learn more about the game, and enjoy fellowship.
From our limited research, there are no chess clubs in Cochise County. The closest community of players is in Tucson — the Southern Arizona Chess Association. There are six in the Phoenix area.
Are we wrong? Send us an email at the address below and share your insights!
Mike Anderson of Bisbee reminded us of other attractions in southeast Arizona. He writes: “Chiricahua National Monument, Cave Creek, Slaughter Ranch, Queen Mine Tour, the San Pedro River, the museums on Fort Huachuca, Camp Naco, Cochise Stronghold, Warren Ballpark, the Ghost Town Trail, Fort Bowie National Monument, the Huachuca Mountains, the Williams House and the Gadsden Hotel in Douglas, Muleshoe Ranch and I’m just getting warmed up. In short, we have more stuff to see and do in this county than most other places in the southwest — or the rest of the country.”
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com