We’re all busy getting ready for our holiday celebrations, buying gifts and preparing to enjoy special foods and special moments.
But a glance past the immediate horizon offers insight to a new and exciting year.
Topping the list of events is a first-of-its-kind event that organizers say will bring hundreds of, if not more than 1,000, people to this corner of Arizona.
The El Tour de Zona is a three-day, three-city bike tour scheduled for March 25-27 and featuring rides around Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Tombstone.
“Cyclists will enjoy riding the scenic, low traffic roads of Cochise County while visiting some of the state’s top destinations like Sierra Vista, Ramsey Canyon, Bisbee, and Tombstone,” the eltourdezona.org website states. “The post-ride festivals will feature live music, great food and local craft beer/wine gardens. The host site will be Sierra Vista’s Veterans Memorial Park.”
Those who have lived in this area might compare this festivity to the days Sierra Vista hosted a hot-air balloon weekend. That event drew large crowds and offered spectacular sights until the complexities and cost brought it to an end.
Playing host to a weekend of bicyclists enjoying our sunshine, warmer temperatures and scenic landscapes will impact everyone — including those who are not riding on two wheels.
Specifically, we’re talking about local motorists.
Talking to bicycle enthusiasts in our area, the driving habits of local motorists are atrocious. Drivers routinely pull through sidewalk crossings without looking to see if a bike or pedestrian is about to enter the intersection. Drivers frequently look only toward oncoming traffic, not both ways, when they attempt to join a stream of cars in traffic.
Motorists turning right can be even worse. They blow through sideway or multi-path crossings without consideration for bicyclists or pedestrians, and turn their head to the left, never looking to see whether they are approaching bikes or walkers.
Evidence of these bad habits are not hard to find. In July a woman driver “never saw” a bicyclist at the intersection of State Route 90 at Colonia de Salud in Sierra Vista, struck the bike and left the scene, leaving the rider with a broken hip. In June, Bisbee police reported a motorist ran over a bicyclist near the Lavender Pit on State Route 80, driving off and leaving the rider to die.
These are two of the more serious outcomes that made headlines. The fact is that drivers who don’t respect bike riders are not hard to find and close calls happen every day at local intersections.
That’s why we need to take a proactive role in creating awareness of bicyclists, with the El Tour de Zona just a few months away.
We would hope the city would get busy repainting stop lines and crosswalks at local intersections to alert and remind drivers of the need to stop and respect pedestrians and bicyclists. We would hope local bike groups, together with the police, would host a few safety sessions to instruct drivers and bicyclists in “best practices,” and to learn the rules of the road.
If we’re going to be the host site for a three-day event that attracts hundreds or more than 1,000 bicyclists in just four short months, preparing for that weekend and doing all we can to assure safety is a responsibility we can’t ignore and just hope for the best.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com