Salvation Army Captains Carlos and Gildete Souza came to Sierra Vista late in June 2017 and wasted no time forging a positive relationship with our community. But now, they’re leaving, and we will miss them. They have made a difference.
In the past two and years of service to Sierra Vista, their accomplishments validated the comments Captain Carlos made when he arrived: “We are completely dedicated to the Sierra Vista community; we look forward to serving the people and are excited about establishing new relationships.”
Captain Carlos and Captain Gildete emigrated from Brazil in 1994, and after graduating from the Salvation Army’s college for officer training in 2002 , they worked in the Los Angeles area from 2002 to 2015. They were assigned to Yuba City in northern California for two years before coming to Sierra Vista.
During the time they were in Yuba City, floods were quite an issue, and Captain Carlos was quite involved in the direction of rescue and relief efforts involved in the feeding and sheltering of 200,000 people who were in danger from the possible failure of the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway. Captain Gildete also aided in these efforts by serving meals to those in need.
As the Sierra Vista Corps Officer in charge, Captain Carlos was responsible for several achievements that provided social services for our less fortunate community members.
One of his first undertakings was to improve the Red Kettle campaign. He organized the first Red Kettle Kickoff which involved approximately 100 people and raised $27,000.
Captain Carlos also was able to recruit the Sheriff’s Department to participate as bell ringers. Sheriff Mark Dannels commented at the time, “Based on the Captain’s request, the Sheriff’s Office had the honor of participating in the Red Kettle program during the holidays,” said Dannels. “It’s a new community outreach project for us that we hope to continue for years to come.”
Another major contribution has been a hot lunch program for the community. Normally a little over 100 people are served each day, and for some it’s the only meal of the day. Not only do people who are financially stressed participate, but individuals who are lonely share in the Salvation Army’s meal program. Watching Captain Carlos greet these individuals as they come through the serving line is inspirational — his behavior shows he cares.
Food distribution has been another major achievement for Captain Carlos. He initiated drive through food banks in Sierra Vista and in Huachuca City. A recent improvement to the program is the “Salvation Army Hope Truck.” With this refrigerated vehicle, the Salvation Army will now be able to distribute fresh produce and perishable food to the communities of Huachuca City, Hereford and Palominas.
In addition, he was instrumental in obtaining a $75,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation to prepare meals for the disabled, elderly, and veterans who are not able to prepare meals for themselves.
Another food project which has been successful under Captain Carlos’s and Volunteer Eva McElroy’s leadership has been the culinary arts program. With a $55,000 start-up grant from the Legacy Foundation, students are taught basic kitchen cooking techniques, food safety, and personal hygiene so they can prepare meals for themselves at home.
When the initial impact of COVID-19 hit Sierra Vista, Captain Carlos was in Brazil on a family visit, and Captain Gildete stepped up and successfully initiated Salvation Army activities that continued to provide for those in need, especially in such a critical time. She skillfully took charge and with the aid of volunteers continued needed services for our residents.
Captain Carlos has been assigned to the Adult Rehabilitation Centers Command in Los Angeles as the Financial Development Officer while Captain Gildete will be the Assistant Corps Officer in Las Vegas.
Adios Capitanos!