Congress has gone home for the year and won’t be back to work until Jan. 7.
One of the questions that remains is, did the occupants of Capitol Hill accomplish anything significant along the health care lines to help the American public?
Unfortunately, the answer is basically no.
So let’s hope the “folks back home” will give these elected officials an ear full and send them back to Washington in January with a set of marching orders — fix the health care crisis facing the citizens of our country. Hopefully, Senators Sinema and McSally, as well as Congresswoman Kirkpatrick, will actively get involved on our behalf.
Some of the health care issues that languished on the Congressional docket during 2019 and still need to be addressed are surprise medical billing practices and prescription drug prices. And, let’s not forget, a workable, comprehensive, and affordable universal health care program.
Surprise medical bills are created when patients go to a hospital that is in their insurance network but are treated by a doctor who is out of network. This most often happens, understandably, in an emergency situation when the concern is medical treatment or transportation and not coverage bureaucracy.
The most logical proposal is to reimburse the out-of-network physician or ambulance service at the same rate an in-network provider would be paid.
The one puzzlement is, why has it been over two years that this issue has been before Democrats and Republicans in Congress, and still nothing has been done? Will 2020 be the successful year?
And on the prescription drug problem — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked the attempt to correct unreasonable prescription drug costs. Bipartisan plans drafted by Senator Charles Grassley and Senator Ron Wyden have been thwarted by the majority leader. Their proposal would tie drug price increases in Medicare to the rate of inflation. McConnell’s actions are due primarily, it is reported, to the efforts of lobbyists from drug companies who are not adverse to making large campaign contributions. The opposition’s argument says capping the process is synonymous with price controls.
Two proposals that have been on the table are negotiating prices for Medicare beneficiaries and/or importing drugs from Canada.
Maybe we’ll correct the drug price dilemma in 2020.
One item of concern that occurred at the end of the year before adjournment is the influence lobbyists have on health care.
As Andy Slavitt, a former health administrator who served in the Obama administration said, “It’s the ‘no special interest left behind bill’ of 2019. That’s what it feels like this is,” he said, “There’s no other explanation.”
Slavitt was referring to the repeal of several taxes that were used to fund the Affordable Care Act (ACA). First was a tax, called the Cadillac Tax, opposed by unions, on expensive health plans resident in their Taft-Hartley Trusts. Then there were the taxes on medical device manufacturers; and a tax on health insurance companies as well.
Lest Congress feels neglected, our judicial branch has some carry over to 2020 which has to be addressed, most notably the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision on the constitutionality of the ACA.
The decision will now take two tracks. One is to the United State Supreme Court, and the other is back to the lower courts to determine if other portions of the ACA are also unconstitutional. The interesting thing about the portion going to SCOTUS is that it’ll probably be discussed and decided during the heart of the presidential campaign.
The end of 2019 is not only the end of a year, but it is also the end of a decade of wrangling over the issue of universal health care for the American public. The ACA was passed in 2010 and has been a target of anti-Barrack Obama forces ever since.
In many ways, the year 2020 could become the defining moment in the history of health care since Theodore Roosevelt proposed a National Health Insurance Program in the presidential campaign of 1912.
We know Washington moves slowly — but isn’t 108 years a bit over the top?
Positive action in Washington is needed in 2020!