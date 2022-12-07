A recent attack on electrical substations in North Carolina made national news. You may not know that although the damaged substations were the property of Duke Energy, a large investor-owned utility, they fed 30,000 members of a North Carolina cooperative, Randolph Electric Membership Corporation. Any such attack on an electric utility gets our attention, but it feels personal when a co-op is affected.

Last we heard, the crews at Duke were ahead of schedule with repairs, and the team at Randolph EMC is coming up with creative ways to continue to serve their members during these challenging times. Their brave, hard-working crews and embattled members are in our thoughts and prayers.

