A recent attack on electrical substations in North Carolina made national news. You may not know that although the damaged substations were the property of Duke Energy, a large investor-owned utility, they fed 30,000 members of a North Carolina cooperative, Randolph Electric Membership Corporation. Any such attack on an electric utility gets our attention, but it feels personal when a co-op is affected.
Last we heard, the crews at Duke were ahead of schedule with repairs, and the team at Randolph EMC is coming up with creative ways to continue to serve their members during these challenging times. Their brave, hard-working crews and embattled members are in our thoughts and prayers.
We want Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative’s members to know that securing and protecting the grid is a top priority at SSVEC. We incorporate multiple layers of security across our system to monitor and protect critical infrastructure from natural and manmade threats. For security reasons, we cannot speak about specific security measures we have in place.
Nonetheless, we want our members to know SSVEC is staying ahead of these challenges. We see this as a collaborative effort, as SSVEC works alongside industry partners, peer organizations, government agencies and local officials to share information and strengthen our systems.
We constantly monitor, evaluate and prepare for threats to the grid. Furthermore, in the spirit of continuous improvement, SSVEC is applying innovative technologies to improve grid resilience and reliability for our members. Lastly, our fantastic members also serve as an important line of defense. Without putting yourselves in danger, if ever something looks suspicious or alarming around our substations or other equipment, please don’t hesitate to call 800-422-3275.
As the situation in North Carolina evolves, SSVEC will evaluate our preparedness plans and work to apply lessons learned. SSVEC’s greatest strength is that we have the best and brightest engineers, technicians and linemen in the business. We want our members to know we will be forever vigilant – all hours of the day and all days of the year.
Jason Bowling is chief executive officer of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative