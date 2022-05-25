Being the parent of an adult son in long-term addiction is a journey of ups and downs. Yes, a crazy roller coaster ride. It’s been a 20-year roller coaster ride for me.
There are many parents like me in Sierra Vista and throughout Cochise County. Addiction to drugs and alcohol is rampant and growing, and overdose deaths have hit the highest number ever in the United States. COVID-19 has compounded the problems. There are no easy answers.
My story is not unlike the stories of many other parents who have an adult son or daughter living a life of addiction. My son’s drug use started in high school. Many of them do. Alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, the list goes on. It doesn’t matter what their drugs of choice are. They can’t seem to escape.
What seems like insanity to me as a parent is a new normal for my son. This is who he is now. I miss the funny, compassionate, hard-working man he once was.
Many parents of addicted adult children live in fear and guilt. Guilt because they can’t fix their son or daughter’s addiction. Guilt because they think that they are somehow responsible. Fear that their son or daughter will die of an overdose. Fear of the next phone call from a desperate son or daughter in “crisis.” And then there’s the shame. Shame that someone will find out that you have a son or daughter with a drug or alcohol addiction.
I’ve learned a lot about addiction; substance use disorder is the proper term nowadays. In my searching for answers, I found a group called PAL, Parents of Addicted Loved Ones. This group started in Phoenix and is now in almost every state in the country. PAL provides education and support for parents like me and like you. It’s also a great group for grandparents involved with adult grandchildren with addiction, or spouses with addiction.
Recalling my own experiences over the many years when I could find no support and no answers about my son’s addiction, I took the training PAL offered and became a PAL facilitator in Sierra Vista. It’s amazing to watch parents recognize that their experiences with their son or daughter are the same experiences other parents have. Drug use changes our sons and daughters. Common behaviors include lying, stealing, manipulating, anger, lack of follow through and the list goes on. The common denominator is drug abuse including alcohol. The second common denominator is the choice to use drugs.
PAL provides excellent education to parents. The ultimate and hard reality is that we cannot fix our son or our daughter’s addiction, but we can change our own attitudes and responses to them. Parents learn about delayed emotional growth, setting boundaries, healthy vs. unhealthy helping, enabling, healthy adult relationships, understanding re-entry and much more.
PAL helps parents find a sense of peace in the midst of the chaos that goes with addiction. Parents find hope in hearing the stories of other parents who have sons and daughters in long-term recovery leading successful lives. There is no shame.
My son is active in his addiction. I’ve not seen nor heard from him since November. I don’t know where he is but I know that God knows and I trust him in God’s hands. After 20 years on this journey, I’ve learned that prayers do get answered and there is hope. I continue to have hope.
PAL meets the first and third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1155 Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. If you are a parent struggling with an adult son or daughter in addiction or early recovery, please join us. For information call Becky at 520-559-1350.
Becky Smyth resides in Hereford.