Negotiations in Washington over President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package are coming down to the wire. While there is room for debate about the specifics within the bill, there is no getting around how to pay for them. Which makes it even more critical that Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, whose vote could decide the legislation’s fate, keep our state’s businesses and workers as top priority.
The President and some lawmakers have proposed increasing the U.S. corporate tax rate as a means to pay for the White House’s spending package. In fact, President Biden pushed to raise the corporate rate even before the $3.5 trillion plan was introduced. “I’m sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced,” he said in April, referring to companies not paying “their fair share.”
While President Biden is no doubt well-intentioned by seeking to raise the corporate tax rate — after all, he campaigned on rebuilding the middle class — doing so would hurt workers and small business owners. It could very well undermine the President’s goal to “build back better.”
That’s because when it comes to corporate taxes, the buck seldom stops at big companies. More often, higher rates are passed onto workers and consumers. A report by an analyst for the Congressional Budget Office notes that “slightly more than 70 percent of the long-run burden of the corporate income tax” is borne by laborers. This occurs through lower wages, fewer jobs, and less investment productivity.
Another study by the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation found that raising the corporate tax rate would increase taxes on 98 percent of Americans who earn less than $500,000 per year within 10 years, and on more than 1.4 million small businesses that are set up as C-corporations.
Higher corporate tax rates also make American businesses less competitive, which creates incentives to ship jobs overseas or for companies to relocate operations entirely. That has a big impact in communities like Sierra Vista, where we are working hard for business development and diversification.
When Congress reduced the federal corporate tax rate in 2017, which was then the highest among industrialized nations, it brought Arizona’s combined federal and state rate to 24.9 percent. While that is still higher than the OECD average (23.4 percent) and China (25 percent), it is sufficiently aligned to keep American jobs here at home. Since the U.S. corporate rate was realigned, no major corporate inversions have occurred.
With Senator Sinema’s support, this summer the Senate passed the largest infrastructure bill in nearly 70 years this summer — without raising corporate taxes. That success demonstrates that lawmakers can get big legislation done without penalizing workers and job creators.
The coming days and weeks will be consequential as lawmakers decide the fate of the proposed budget reconciliation package. Now, more than ever, we need leaders like Senator Sinema who will stand up for our workers and small businesses by opposing any increase to the U.S. corporate tax rate.
Rachel Gray is the mayor pro tem of Sierra Vista.