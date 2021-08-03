There is incontrovertible evidence that getting vaccinated reduces an individual’s risk of getting the COVID virus while minimizing the risk that an individual can infect other people. What is also clear is that a majority of infections are in non-vaccinated people, often with the more injurious Delta variant.
New infections are surging particularly in most, but not all, populations with limited access to health care, lack of mobility, and low income.
Cochise County is classified as having a ‘High’ vulnerability because only 47% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.
The health of all of us is simply more important than the personal choice of one of us. Vaccinations would ensure a safer population, reduced viral impacts on the county health care system, and an easing of restrictions for a return to normalcy.
What’s needed is determination and a plan to engage residents.
A ‘Crusade to eradicate COVID’ could double the rate of vaccinated residents by the end of the year. This campaign could have four elements; 1) a publicity blitz to encourage vaccinations and mask wearing, 2) adding mobile vaccination vans to go where needed, 3) urge private employers to give employees time to ‘get a shot on the clock’, and 4) a mandate that all public employees be vaccinated.
1) An intense four-month county wide publicity campaign in print, radio, vids, and social media featuring athletes, teachers, police chiefs, mayors, students, chefs, sheriffs, waiters, ministers, and others with the simple message of Get Vaxxed! Get Masked! This could be funded by a small portion, maybe $$50k-$75k of the recently allocated county’s American Rescue Plan Act money. Visible ‘thermometers’ could be installed throughout the county as trackers. The campaign could be easily coordinated by two individuals, and up and running by the end of August.
2) Equipping one or two small mobile vans to bring vaccines to people throughout the county could be funded by a consortium of cities each chipping in a small portion of American Rescue Act money and organized by Chirichacha clinic and/or Copper Queen Hospital and/or Canyon Vista. The mobile van(s) would go to areas of less public transportation and higher unemployment but also to police/sheriff stations, high schools, colleges, and churches. One of the alarming stats is that within an 18-64 range, the younger the age group, the less likely it is to be vaccinated relative to its share of the population.
3) Workers need protection from the virus as well as barriers to personal transmission. Rather than mandating something from ‘the government’, encouraging employers to schedule times for vaccinations onsite or allowing employees to get shots offsite is both palatable and humane.
4) Requiring public county and city employees to get vaccinated is not only a necessary step healthwise, but also economically. Their healthcare is paid for by taxpayers. It is simply good stewardship of the public’s money to ensure that every effort is made to keep down healthcare costs. This is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to do so.
This kind of campaign is not only doable, but it a winning strategy to fight and defeat the COVID virus.
Fred Miller
Bisbee