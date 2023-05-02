"We understand, and most of all, we care." That is the purpose statement introducing the Vet Center website. Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide various social and psychological services, including professional readjustment counseling to eligible Veterans, active duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families. Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of them veterans, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma.
Congress established Vet Centers in 1979, recognizing that many Vietnam-era Vets were still experiencing readjustment problems, primarily attributed to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since then, in response to the Persian Gulf War, Congress extended the eligibility to Veterans who served during other periods of armed hostilities after the Vietnam era. Those periods include armed operations in Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, the Persian Gulf, Somalia, Kosovo/Bosnia, WWII, Korean Combat Veterans, and most recently, Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) as well as subsequent operations within the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT). Family members of all eligible veterans may also receive a wide range of services at the Vet Center.
Additional to the enormous Veteran's Administration budget that included annual operational funds, another $60 million has been earmarked for the improvement of the Vet Center program between 2022 and 2027. The expenditures require several actions regarding the Vet Centers, which provide social and psychological services to veterans, military service members, and their families. These requirements include collecting feedback from Vet Center employees on their productivity expectations; developing, implementing, and regularly updating staffing models for their facilities; and standardizing roles and expectations for staff positions at those centers, all in an expectation to expand the program.
While Maricopa County, the largest county in terms of population, contains the largest number of veterans in the state (and has its own Vet Center), the county with the largest concentration of veterans is Cochise, with 19.4% of the population being veterans (approximately 19,000 in Sierra Vista alone, some of whom are active duty military). The percentage of people in Pima County, where the Tucson Vet Center is located, who served in the military is 12.2%.
There has been a Vet Center program in Sierra Vista, Arizona, for approximately fifteen years, although it has never had its own facility. Those being served have been told repeatedly, "the funds are there, it is just a matter of time" before a permanent location is found. The program has been invaluable to suffering veterans due to the inability of the Veteran's Administration to provide sufficient mental health services through the Sierra Vista VA Clinic, or the Southern Arizona VA Healthcare facility in Tucson. The Vet Center staff has commuted from Tucson and most recently provided services at the Warrior Healing Center on Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. That is coming to an end on May 30, 2023. Following that date, veterans and their dependents must travel to the Tucson Vet Center to receive services.
The ostensible reason given for this abrupt ending of the Sierra Vista program is the lack of qualified counselors and staff willing to travel the three-hour round trip from Tucson bi-monthly to meet with and provide services to needy veterans. This problem exists despite the available funding and the need for a Vet Center in Cochise County. So much for "We understand, and most of all, we care."
Cochise County and, particularly, Sierra Vista veterans deserve the support and services promised by Congress and the Veteran's Administration. Local veterans have united to preserve and ensure those valuable services remain. They ask that all Cochise County citizens join and support them in a phone call, email, and letter-writing campaign. Contact Mike Fisher, Chief Officer of the Vet Center (michael.fisher6@va.gov, 202-669-9361), senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema, and representative Juan Ciscomani and ask them to preserve Vet Center services in Cochise County. Together we can make a difference. Your action will say, "We understand, and most of all, we care!"
Ronald Benedict is a veteran and resident of Sierra Vista.