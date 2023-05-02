"We understand, and most of all, we care." That is the purpose statement introducing the Vet Center website. Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide various social and psychological services, including professional readjustment counseling to eligible Veterans, active duty service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families. Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of them veterans, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma.

Congress established Vet Centers in 1979, recognizing that many Vietnam-era Vets were still experiencing readjustment problems, primarily attributed to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since then, in response to the Persian Gulf War, Congress extended the eligibility to Veterans who served during other periods of armed hostilities after the Vietnam era. Those periods include armed operations in Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, the Persian Gulf, Somalia, Kosovo/Bosnia, WWII, Korean Combat Veterans, and most recently, Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) as well as subsequent operations within the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT). Family members of all eligible veterans may also receive a wide range of services at the Vet Center.

