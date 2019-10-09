I am certain that there are few residents of Cochise County that would not like to see prosperity for the community. The ability to sustain and grow services, affordable and livable housing while preserving our best resources (water and incredible/unique natural resources) are in everyone’s best interest. As one of those pesky, mental “environmentalists” I can assure you I am not against prosperity for the county. Quite the opposite!
After many years on the planet and many “fights” to preserve the natural world as well as viability of communities, it is incredulous to me that we are yet again having the wrong and least helpful approach to prosperity for our community. SWCC and developers they evidently represent, want us all to believe there is only one way to succeed. And that is by letting developers have their way with us and build all the energy inefficient, non-sustainable housing they want. anyone who dare speak up and suggest alternative approaches to prosperity for our community is whacko, unreasonable, traitor even! Can we ever move on from this broken record?
How about this as an alternative: Let us all participate and discuss our future. Bring all interests to the table and work on solutions and ideas together.
Respect the science and know that water is limited. Damage is already done but we will continue to find ways to make what we have support a viable community. One thing we definitely do not need is uncontrolled building that only benefits the builder’s pockets long term and leaves the rest of us with water deficits and still no services because the county cannot sustain them? Also, more empty houses that eventually have to be repossessed, etc.
Developers and builders: consider embracing new things. Build smaller, energy efficient, minimal water using homes (gray water, solar, crazy insulation, …many more ideas are out there.) Let’s be a model for the nation!
How about this crazy idea? Buy rundown, unoccupied properties and fix them! Start an incentive program (in addition to toilet rebates) for folks to invest in sustainable fixes. I struggle to embrace 20,000 new houses whilst a good portion of the rest of the county stands vacant. Waste!
Stop vilifying those with a different idea. We need everyone’s ideas. This is what America used to be great at- a melting pot of ideas and innovation. Not do it my way or else!
Mary Ann Ambrose
Hereford