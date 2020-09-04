“They’re all crooks! There’s no difference.”
Or, “Why vote, just to have to pick an alleged lesser of two evils?”
You’re bound to have heard those comments. In fact, you might even have made them yourself.
Truth to tell, though, not all politicians are crooks, and there often are differences.
And, even if only grammatically, you don’t have to pick an alleged lesser of two evils because there are at least three presidential candidates on every state ballot so you could pick the least of three evils.
However, what if your vote could actually make known your evaluation of the candidates? There is now being offered the idea of “Approval Voting.”
Here is how electionscience.org explains it:
Approval voting is a single-winner voting method that allows voters to choose any number of candidates. The candidate chosen the most wins. Approval Voting is most often discussed in the context of single-winner elections, but variations using an approval-style ballot can also be applied to multi-winner (at-large) elections.
No, it’s not clear to me, either. And further discussion by its adherents here leads me to stronger appreciation of Ranked Choice Voting, which, in fact the Election Science people oppose:
Let’s recap how RCV works. Voters are asked to rank the candidates on their ballot from most to least favorite. Sometimes voters are limited to three rankings, but other times there’s no limit. That’s the information component, just ranking, though it can be more demanding if you have a bunch of candidates.
The calculation component is more involved. Candidates with the fewest first-choice votes are sequentially eliminated and those next-preference choices transfer over in subsequent rounds. That continues until there’s a round where a candidate has more than half the remaining first-choice votes.
Among single-winner voting methods, this one is moderately complicated.
Sorry, I don’t find it very “complicated.” The candidate who gets the highest – you should pardon the expression – approval wins.
Let’s say there are five candidates for governor, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, and independent.
My choice might (probably) would be, in order, Libertarian, Independent (which is not a party in this example), Green (because I never vote for the two old parties).
Let’s say Doug Ducey’s choices were R, L, I.
Mark Kelly might vote D, G. I.
And Martha McSally might vote R, I, L.
It is easy to see that, in this imagined scenario, the I would do well and, depending on how the millions of other Arizonans vote, though getting relatively few first-place votes, the I is approved enough that the I could win the race.
Under the present system, except with the imagined addition of more choices on the ballot (which is going to take a lot of lobbying by us, the citizens and voters), there would most likely have to be a runoff, since no one gets a majority.
That means several not-very-pleasant problems: More expense to the already burdened taxpayers, more work by the already burdened elections officials, more weeks of (censored) radio and TV commercials, and uncertainty as to who has won the office.
Instant Runoff Voting is a lot like Ranked Choice Voting in that it averts that extra election and gives voters the opportunity of honest and accurate expression of their wishes.
All three allow us voters to avoid having to pick an alleged “lesser evil,” meaning we don’t have to settle for one or another of the two old parties.
Michael F.S.W. Morrison is a former journalist and classical-music radio announcer; he is now a free-lance editor and publisher. He invites civil responses to editormichael@zoho.com