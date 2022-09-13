It’s a Catch-22 situation for the Cochise County Jail.
Relieving the challenge of too few officers to transport too many detainees requires the use of modern technology. Court officials would like to utilize video conferencing to arraign inmates at the jail, thereby eliminating the need to shuffle back and forth from the courthouse in Old Bisbee.
The problem? Constructed in 1982, the jail has neither the space nor the facilities to provide inmates and their attorneys consistent and reliable video services. The consequence is a delay in court proceedings, which can extend the length of time inmates spend in the county jail, which already borders on being overcrowded.
At the Sept. 2 meeting of the Jail District Public Outreach Committee members listened to presentations on transport services provided by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and court proceedings, highlighted by Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal.
If approved by Cochise County voters sometime next year, the jail district would collect a tax with that revenue being allocated to the future costs of operating a jail. Funds could be spent on hiring more detention officers in addition to construction or remodeling of a jail.
Lt. Ariel Monge, who administers the sheriff’s transport services, said an overall shortage of detention officers, especially those responsible for transporting inmates, is an ongoing issue. Officers can be called to take detainees to doctor appointments, to prison facilities in other counties, or to pick up inmates in other jurisdictions, in addition to transportation to and from the county courthouse. If there are not enough officers to make a transport, court proceedings get delayed and often the detainee stays in jail.
Video conferencing should provide a solution to reduce the need for transport services and speed up the court process. Unfortunately, the existing jail does not have space to accommodate the reliable and consistent use of video technology.
Judge Cardinal related an experience in her courtroom during an arraignment. The defendant was having trouble hearing and the background noise was distracting.
“Finally, I asked what’s all that noise on your end?” Judge Cardinal said.
“Oh, there’s a riot going on,” the inmate said.
Chaos and near-calamities are not uncommon in the current jail, according to the officials appearing before the jail committee. The lack of detention officers, the growing number of inmates — made worse by ongoing border issues — and antiquated infrastructure are creating dangerous situations for officers and inmates alike.
Funding provided by a jail district could be spent to cure these problems, improving safety and assuring proper and just proceedings for inmates. Room could be provided for detainees to meet privately with their legal representation. A modern and reliable video conferencing system could be installed to allow inmates to appear virtually in court, without having to transport them, thereby speeding the court process, and ultimately reducing the time spent at the county jail.
The work of the jail committee could be completed next month, at which time a recommendation will be made to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
Depending on the decision of supervisors, Cochise County voters could see a referendum on whether to create a jail district in 2023.
People are encouraged to reach out to committee members — a list appears on the county’s website at cochise.az.gov — and express their opinions. Or, emails are welcomed at epetermann1@gmail.com and will be forwarded to the committee.
Eric Petermann is a member of the Jail District Public Outreach Committee.