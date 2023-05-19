On behalf of the men and women of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Cochise County government, we want to thank the citizens of Cochise County and the Advisory “Jail” Committee for making possible a powerful gift of healing to our communities and our county. With the passage of a Jail District, we are making a measurable advancement in the lives of our neighbors and ourselves regarding the promotion of your quality of life.
The approval of a Jail District offers a fighting chance to those who have become ensnared in a difficult lifestyle that has included substance abuse, crime, and repetitive incarceration. These are people who live in our communities, attend our churches, and love their families. They are our neighbors who have become trapped in the ugly cycle of addiction and life’s complex challenges. Voters have given them the gift of hope and help, and in doing so, are strengthening our county’s core values directly impacting our communities and families.
Those of us in law enforcement and the criminal justice system are honored and humbled to serve your public safety interests and needs. Your vote has provided us a valuable resource in support of our community mission, to enhance the safety of the detention officers proudly serving in the jail, and to ensure those that need to be incarcerated are kept safe, secure, and medically sufficient.
And please know, the authorization of the Jail District means forward progress for our criminal justice system and you. We stand committed to your public safety requirements and expectations as collective partners and neighbors.
No matter how you voted, we want to thank all those who took the time to become educated on the issues, facts and casted their ballots in the recent Special Election. Your vote is an extension of trust and respect for law enforcement, your Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the entire criminal justice system to include the courts, and Cochise County government. More collaborative access between all of our judicial partners is critical to a fair and just society and this project will ensure that partnership.
We encourage you to continue to be actively involved as collective and transparent partners as we all strive to keep Cochise County a special place to live and most important, a place we all call home.