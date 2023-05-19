On behalf of the men and women of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Cochise County government, we want to thank the citizens of Cochise County and the Advisory “Jail” Committee for making possible a powerful gift of healing to our communities and our county. With the passage of a Jail District, we are making a measurable advancement in the lives of our neighbors and ourselves regarding the promotion of your quality of life.

The approval of a Jail District offers a fighting chance to those who have become ensnared in a difficult lifestyle that has included substance abuse, crime, and repetitive incarceration. These are people who live in our communities, attend our churches, and love their families. They are our neighbors who have become trapped in the ugly cycle of addiction and life’s complex challenges. Voters have given them the gift of hope and help, and in doing so, are strengthening our county’s core values directly impacting our communities and families.

